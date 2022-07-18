AAU Referee Attacked on Video After Appearing to Throw Punch at Coach

Steve Bell/Getty Images

An AAU basketball official was attacked after appearing to throw a punch during an altercation with a coach at a game in Kansas City on Saturday.

TMZ Sports published video of the confrontation and attack and reported it occurred during the Hardwood Classic x RecruitLook Summer Finale, and law enforcement was eventually called to the gym. While nobody pressed charges, officers who arrived after the fight dissipated took a report for non-aggravated assault.

One of the coaches at the game was upset with a whistle, and the video shows him shoving the official's extended arm out of the way as he continued to express his grievances. That is when the official seemed to attempt a punch, which prompted a group of people to attack him.

Other people, including what appeared to be other coaches, a player and spectators, surrounded the official, hitting and punching him and knocking him to the floor.

TMZ noted the official needed to be helped off the court by multiple others after the attack ended.