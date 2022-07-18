Cameron Smith Reportedly Nearing Contract to Join LIV Golf After British Open Win

David Cannon/Getty Images

World No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith is coming off a victory at The Open Championship last weekend, and it appears he's gearing up for a change of scenery.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith is "closing in" on a deal to join LIV Golf, which would make him the latest star to jump from the PGA Tour in favor of the Saudi Arabia-backed organization.

Smith, who shot an eight-under 64 on Sunday to seal his victory at St. Andrews, was asked after the tournament if he planned on joining LIV Golf. While he seemed to be annoyed by the question, he didn't deny the possibility.

"I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good," Smith said. "I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments."

Smith was also congratulated by LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman on Twitter, which further fueled speculation that he's set to join LIV's lineup of competitors.

If the deal is completed, Smith would join a long list of recognizable names to jump to LIV Golf, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. However, Smith would be the highest-ranked player to join the controversial breakaway league.

LIV Golf has enticed top players to make the leap from the PGA Tour by handing out substantial contracts. Mickelson reportedly received a $200 million deal to sign with the league. While Smith likely won't command that value, it can be expected that the 28-year-old Australian is attracted to the prospect of earning a nine-figure deal.

The PGA Tour has said it will ban any players who compete in LIV Golf events with the possibility of barring them from participating in the four major championships beginning in 2023.