MLB Rumors: Tony La Russa Expected to Remain White Sox Manager Through End of Season

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly not expected to make a managerial change during the 2022 season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tony La Russa is expected to remain with the team through at least this season and could return in 2023.

“I am surprised that someone who has been around a long time and knows me well would waste time asking a question he knows I’m not going to answer," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf told Heyman via email when asked about La Russa's status.

La Russa, 77, is in his second season in his second stint as White Sox manager. After winning the AL Central in La Russa's first season back in the South Side, the White Sox head into the All-Star break with a disappointing 46-46 record. The Hall of Famer has taken significant criticism from fans throughout the season, with many questioning his in-game decision-making.

Last month, La Russa confusingly called for an intentional walk of Dodgers star Trae Turner when he was facing a 1-2 count. Max Muncy, the Dodgers' next batter, belted a grand slam that plated what proved to be the deciding runs in an 11-9 White Sox loss.

The team's underperformance led to some speculation La Russa could be on the hot seat, but that does not appear to be the case. Management has faced heat regarding La Russa's hiring since it was announced, dealing with concerns about his age and history of driving under the influence of alcohol.

While the team's performance quieted critics last season, missing the playoffs in a winnable AL Central might be enough to see him get ousted. It just won't happen until the end of the campaign.