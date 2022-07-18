Lions' Jared Goff: 'No Bitterness' Towards Matthew Stafford, Rams Winning Super Bowl

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams traded for Matt Stafford last offseason, sending Jared Goff the other way to the Detroit Lions. The Rams then went on to win a Super Bowl title over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Goff said he doesn't harbor any ill will toward his old team.

"No bitterness—I guess that's the way people would expect me to feel," he told Pro Football Talk's Peter King. "Happy for my former teammates and coaches, but as a competitor, of course, I want to win one too."

The Lions, in yet another rebuild, are still more than likely a few years away from contending. There is a question as to whether Goff is the quarterback to lead them to that next level. But his head coach Dan Campbell is a believer, at least publicly.

"I think Goff's in a real good place," he told King. "Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we've got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We've got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he's an accurate quarterback. That's what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money."