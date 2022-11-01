T.J. Hockenson Traded to Vikings; Lions Get Multiple NFL Draft Picks

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Minnesota received Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially reported the deal.

This move comes after Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 8. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Smith is expected to miss 8-10 weeks.

The 25-year-old Hockenson is under contract through 2023 after the Lions picked up his $9.4 million fifth-year option in April.

Detroit drafted the Iowa product eighth overall in 2019, and he's developed into one of the team's most reliable receiving options. In his first three years in the league, he has racked up 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. The sure-handed pass-catcher has just 13 drops in his career.

Hockenson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording 67 catches for 723 yards and six scores. He missed five games in 2021 after being forced to undergo thumb surgery and finished the year with 583 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 61 catches.

In seven games this season, Hockenson has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Hockenson provides Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins with one more weapon. While Smith will reportedly be sidelined, the offense still features Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

The addition of Hockenson bolsters a Vikings squad that sits at 6-1, which gives them a comfortable lead over both the Green Bay Packers (3-5) and Chicago Bears (3-5) for first place in the NFC North. They currently trail the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles by one game for the top seed in the NFC, however.