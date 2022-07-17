Cameron Smith Talks 'Unreal' Open Championship Win over Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Cameron Smith could hardly contain himself after winning The Open Championship on Sunday.

"It was just absolutely awesome out there," Smith said at St. Andrews. "I thought the course was exactly how an Open Championship should be played—firm and fast, tough pins. It's just unreal. Thank you guys so much."

The Old Course in Scotland is one of the most historic venues in golf, and Smith looked like a natural while shooting 64 in Sunday's final round to finish minus-20 for the tournament. The 28-year-old trailed Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by four strokes entering the day, but he blew past both of them thanks to eight birdies, including six on the back nine.

It led to Smith's first major title, continuing an impressive year that also includes a win at the Players Championship and a top-five finish at the Masters.

The Australian is now ready to celebrate with the famous Claret Jug after his latest win.

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing," Smith said.