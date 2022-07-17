How Dustin Johnson, Top LIV Golfers Finished at 2022 British Open

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Cameron Smith won the 150th edition of the Open Championship on Sunday, shooting a brilliant eight-under 64 to finish 20 under for the event, holding off Cameron Young by a stroke and Rory McIlroy by two strokes.

He finished with six birdies in the final nine holes, a brilliant display to earn the win.

One of the major storylines heading into the event, however, was how the group of PGA Tour defectors now playing in the controversial LIV Golf series would fare.

Below, we'll take a look at where those players managed to place at St. Andrews.

Open Championship Scores And Placements For LIV Golfers

Dustin Johnson (-13, T6)

Bryson DeChambeau (-12, T8)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (-11, T24)

Abraham Ancer (-11, T24)

Talor Gooch (-7, T34)

Lee Westwood (-7, T34)

Patrick Reed (-5, T47)

Ian Poulter (-3, T62)

Sergio Garcia (-2, T68)

Laurie Canter (+2, T79)

Missed Cut

Scott Vincent, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen, Richard Bland, Shaun Norris, Brooks Koepka, Bernd Wiesberger, Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield, Jediah Morgan, Pablo Larrazabal

Recap

One of the bigger storylines among the LIV golfers at St. Andrews was Phil Mickelson—who took a self-imposed four-month hiatus after his controversial remarks regarding Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf—missing the cut altogether.

Lefty has played in just two majors this year, the Open Championship and U.S. Open. He's missed the cut in each event.

Among the big names to have defected to LIV Golf, only Johnson and DeChambeau finished in the top 10, and neither were particularly close to the leaders.

Johnson's one-under 71 on Saturday probably ended his title chances after he posted a 68 on Thursday and a 67 on Friday. That left him six strokes behind the leaders after Round 3, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, all before Smith set the course on fire Sunday.

It was Round 2 that sunk DeChambeau's title chances, meanwhile, as a 74 on Friday was too much to overcome, even as he shot a 67 on Saturday and a 66 on Sunday. Perhaps with a better second round he might have competed with the likes of Smith, Young and McIlroy.

He admitted Saturday, however, that St. Andrews continues to confound him.

"I want to be one of the best golfers in the world, if not the best, at one point in time in my career but I don't think I'll ever know how to play this golf course fully," he told reporters. "Every day it's different. It showcases a unique golf course each time the wind pops up. You can't ever really conquer it. You can't ever really control it."