Lakers' LeBron James Has NBA Twitter Hyped After Drew League Performance

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his highly-anticipated return to the Drew League on Saturday, and he did not disappoint while suiting up alongside DeMar DeRozan for the MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite.

But before James even arrived, fans were lining up outside King/Drew Magnet High School in South Central Los Angeles in hopes of getting the opportunity to watch the four-time NBA champion take the court.

The MMV Cheaters went on to defeat Black Pearl Elite 104-102, and James finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in his first Drew League action since 2011, when he participated in the annual Pro-Am showcase amid the NBA lockout.

James' performance on Saturday had NBA Twitter buzzing. So, let's take a look at some of his highlights and social media reactions.

There's really not much to say about James' performance other than it's what fans were hoping for and more. Though it was against lesser competition, it looks like he hasn't lost a step, and Lakers fans should be excited about the season ahead.

It's unclear if James will suit up in the Drew League again this summer, but even if he doesn't, basketball fans were reminded Saturday that the annual Pro-AM showcase is a whole lot of fun to watch.