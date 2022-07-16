X

    Lakers' LeBron James Has NBA Twitter Hyped After Drew League Performance

    Erin WalshJuly 16, 2022

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his highly-anticipated return to the Drew League on Saturday, and he did not disappoint while suiting up alongside DeMar DeRozan for the MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite.

    But before James even arrived, fans were lining up outside King/Drew Magnet High School in South Central Los Angeles in hopes of getting the opportunity to watch the four-time NBA champion take the court.

    buckets @buckets

    here’s the line 2 1/2 hours before game 1 starts to catch lebron at the drew league for the 1st time since 2011 <a href="https://t.co/8YuHrBGAQE">pic.twitter.com/8YuHrBGAQE</a>

    Anthony Gharib @GharibSports

    The line to get into the Drew League to watch Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play. Fans are just starting to get in the gym. <a href="https://t.co/V27xiiQoKr">pic.twitter.com/V27xiiQoKr</a>

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today <a href="https://t.co/obU9yNSPbT">pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT</a>

    The MMV Cheaters went on to defeat Black Pearl Elite 104-102, and James finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in his first Drew League action since 2011, when he participated in the annual Pro-Am showcase amid the NBA lockout.

    James' performance on Saturday had NBA Twitter buzzing. So, let's take a look at some of his highlights and social media reactions.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    GO TIME. LeBron in the building at Drew League. <a href="https://t.co/Uytv49bhlS">pic.twitter.com/Uytv49bhlS</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The stands are PACKED as <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> makes his first appearance at the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> in over a decade 😳 <a href="https://t.co/KM1q1nEQvU">pic.twitter.com/KM1q1nEQvU</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Bron and DeMar at the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> looks WILD 😮 <a href="https://t.co/nMa4W7w0Sf">pic.twitter.com/nMa4W7w0Sf</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron off the glass in warm-ups 😲<br><br>See <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action streaming now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm">https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm</a> and the NBA app <br><br>Watch Here: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/MBcrDKyodo">pic.twitter.com/MBcrDKyodo</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Hype <a href="https://t.co/Qu9UuxnANf">pic.twitter.com/Qu9UuxnANf</a>

    NBA @NBA

    HE'S READY!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> exclusively on the NBA App and <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm">https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm</a><br><br>Watch Now: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/3DyK3rvKGX">pic.twitter.com/3DyK3rvKGX</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    oh god <a href="https://t.co/csYUEvpysW">pic.twitter.com/csYUEvpysW</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    at least this #21 guy will have a fun story to tell <a href="https://t.co/vQPt60ww4Q">pic.twitter.com/vQPt60ww4Q</a>

    NBA @NBA

    You know the move, but you can't stop it!<br><br>Sidestep Bron 🎯<br><br>Watch LeBron in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action Live Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/XovtaPeDh7">pic.twitter.com/XovtaPeDh7</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    "Get out there and guard LeBron." <a href="https://t.co/8PAQNERkfS">pic.twitter.com/8PAQNERkfS</a>

    Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake

    Lebron at the Drew league <a href="https://t.co/Al4NY3Yn2h">pic.twitter.com/Al4NY3Yn2h</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    How they guarding LeBron at Drew League <a href="https://t.co/f8Umjvodr6">pic.twitter.com/f8Umjvodr6</a>

    Coach James🇭🇹 @JamesEdrick3

    Still the Face of the NBA.. &amp; it ain’t close <a href="https://t.co/CchL0OgEkV">pic.twitter.com/CchL0OgEkV</a>

    NBA @NBA

    👑 coming through for the JAM<br><br>Watch Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/NdjJk85Yi4">pic.twitter.com/NdjJk85Yi4</a>

    NBA @NBA

    "LeFade"<br><br>Watch LeBron in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> Live Now: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/8DfslobEpe">pic.twitter.com/8DfslobEpe</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON RIPPING IT DOWN 👑💪<br><br>Watch Live on NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/FtyCsv5ANS">pic.twitter.com/FtyCsv5ANS</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    How it feels guarding LeBron 👀 <a href="https://t.co/kUchiH4qAp">pic.twitter.com/kUchiH4qAp</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🌟 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuavoStuntin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuavoStuntin</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a> sitting courtside 👀<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/DeMar_DeRozan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeMar_DeRozan</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> Live Now on the NBA App<br><br>LIVE NOW: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZlVlEz7MH7">pic.twitter.com/ZlVlEz7MH7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    POSTER TIME 👑<br><br>Watch LeBron in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> Live Now: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/FP580iWVoK">pic.twitter.com/FP580iWVoK</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Lebron in the drew league tuff

    Bruno Fernando @BrunoFernandoMV

    Nahhh! Bron HIM HIM Fr!!<br>😭🙌🏾 <a href="https://t.co/UvQ0rIwOdP">https://t.co/UvQ0rIwOdP</a>

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    LEBRON JAMES = POWERFUL!!!

    NBA @NBA

    Baseline Fade... CA$H!<br><br>Watch LeBron in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> Live Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/e6gG4Bhn55">pic.twitter.com/e6gG4Bhn55</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🌀 LeBron with some JELLY after the spin!<br><br>Watch Bron at the <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> Live Now: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/WINDERJ67h">pic.twitter.com/WINDERJ67h</a>

    NBA @NBA

    DeMar to LeBron for the THROWDOWN ‼<br><br>Watch Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg">https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/GfbjaRFOnJ">pic.twitter.com/GfbjaRFOnJ</a>

    Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow

    A tradition like none other 😂 <a href="https://t.co/Y9VcsuAcZy">pic.twitter.com/Y9VcsuAcZy</a>

    There's really not much to say about James' performance other than it's what fans were hoping for and more. Though it was against lesser competition, it looks like he hasn't lost a step, and Lakers fans should be excited about the season ahead.

    It's unclear if James will suit up in the Drew League again this summer, but even if he doesn't, basketball fans were reminded Saturday that the annual Pro-AM showcase is a whole lot of fun to watch.

