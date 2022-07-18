Quick Takes on AEW's Tag Team Turmoil, Babyface Logan Paul in WWE, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Fans have long argued that All Elite Wrestling boasts the best tag team division anywhere in the world, and considering the massive amount of talent currently in the company's tag team ranks, it isn't difficult to see why.

That's why Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's AEW World Tag Team Championship victory last week on Dynamite came as such a surprise. At the end of the day, they're not a true tandem (not to mention they've already teased tension) and it may do the division a disservice if their reign isn't temporary.

Speaking of booking miscalculations, Logan Paul has virtually no chance of getting over as a babyface in WWE. As impressive as his in-ring debut was at WrestleMania 38, he's naturally detestable and expecting the fans in attendance to embrace him will be a tall task.

Shockingly enough, the WWE Universe was more inclined to cheer for Dolph Ziggler when he returned on Raw last Monday. As overexposed and as misused as he's been over the years, Ziggler is the perfect utility player for the promotion and is always effective at elevating talent.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into Ziggler's Raw return, Claudio Castagnoli being the next ROH World champ, Solo Sikoa's main roster call-up.