    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 9 Las Vegas Results

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 16, 2022

    The Keegan Murray Summer League Show continued Friday evening as the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft dropped 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead his Sacramento Kings to an 82-69 win over the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas.

    Murray averaged 19.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Kings in three California Classic games earlier this month, and he's now posted 23.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG in Vegas.

    The ex-Iowa star's consistent dominance has served as one of the main summer-league storylines, and Friday was no exception as he got eight points and six boards in a first quarter capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer. He finished the evening shooting 8-of-14 and 4-of-8 from deep.

    Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

    K33G at the buzzer 👌🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/keegan3murray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keegan3murray</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SacramentoProud?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SacramentoProud</a> <a href="https://t.co/IjnD9ykiDa">pic.twitter.com/IjnD9ykiDa</a>

    Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

    TOO MUCH SPACE 😤<br><br>The rook is up to 21 PTS and 10 REB with a full quarter of hoops left to play 👑 <a href="https://twitter.com/keegan3murray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keegan3murray</a> |<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SacramentoProud?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SacramentoProud</a> <a href="https://t.co/95eEo2llZg">pic.twitter.com/95eEo2llZg</a>

    Once again, NBA Twitter was very impressed with his work.

    Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

    I look forward to Keegan Murray's jersey retirement ceremony in Sacramento in 2038 after a very successful 15 season career.

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    Keegan Murray knocks down a deep triple and now has his first 20-10 game. He's scored 20 or more in every Las Vegas Summer League game.

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    Keegan Murray is cold blooded.

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    Keegan Murray is simply too good for Summer League.

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Keegan Murray has 21/10 on 14 shots through three quarters. His team is up by 21. <br><br>As I said from the get-go— would have gone No. 1 if he was 19.

    Keegan Murray Stan Account @FullyAR12

    Reason why Keegan Murray looks so impressive to me in summer league is because he’s not doing anything out of the ordinary or too crazy<br><br>His fundamentals &amp; playstyle is simplified<br><br>He’s not dominating the ball &amp; taking tough contested shots he’s just sticking to what he knows

    Kevin Fippin @kfippin

    Keegan Murray <br><br>THAT’S the tweet <a href="https://t.co/wDGwVoVqzV">pic.twitter.com/wDGwVoVqzV</a>

    Alex Kramers @alexkramers

    We know that Summer League stats — good or bad — don’t necessarily mean much in the long run.<br><br>But the way that Keegan Murray plays so under control, creates his own shot and moves without the ball is absolutely indicative of what he can do in the regular season.

    Very Nice Akis @Aykis16

    Keegan Murray and Monte's other moves are actually getting me excited for the Kings season. <a href="https://t.co/X6uk9PDfa9">pic.twitter.com/X6uk9PDfa9</a>

    Elsewhere, a pair of lottery picks suited up for the Golden State Warriors in Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, who is making his return to the court after missing a year-plus due to a torn meniscus.

    Wiseman posted 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting (5-of-8 free-throw line) and seven rebounds thanks largely to a great first quarter.

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    James Wiseman after the 1st:<br><br>9 points<br>5 rebounds<br>1 assist<br>3/3 from the field<br>1/1 from 3<br>Only 1 foul<br><br>Keep it going Wise!!! <a href="https://t.co/n2EKnjhm25">pic.twitter.com/n2EKnjhm25</a>

    He also showed off his range:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    James Wiseman showing off the range 👀 <a href="https://t.co/FqZGVESfPI">pic.twitter.com/FqZGVESfPI</a>

    It was a tougher night for Kuminga, who scored 16 points but shot just 5-of-15 and committed seven fouls. Still, he posted the night's top highlight with this jaw-dropping dunk:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    YEAH JK <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/uiyisaa6Ky">pic.twitter.com/uiyisaa6Ky</a>

    Ultimately, it was the Oklahoma City Thunder (playing without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, apparently due to rest/coaches decision) who beat the Dubs 90-82.

    Still, Wiseman and Kuminga got some credit for how he looks after last taking the court in April 2021.

    Alex @AIexHoops

    James Wiseman looks like a giant out there, dude has put on a ton of muscle since his rookie year.

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    Wiseman looks even better in this 3rd game. Great sign for him and his knee. Continued on court improvement with a knee that seems to be holding up to the load is a good sign. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Kuminga's athleticism and sky-high potential also got shoutouts.

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Who in the NBA is a better athlete than Kuminga? List has to be 5 or less

    Denver📈 @doubledworth

    When kuminga improves on defense things are gonna be unfair

    Elsewhere, it was a great day for Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr.

    The second-year pro out of Kentucky dropped 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds to guide the Clips to a 82-65 win over the Utah Jazz.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    🎥🎥🎥 <a href="https://t.co/VhjacvnmJi">pic.twitter.com/VhjacvnmJi</a>

    L.A. actually trailed 56-50 going into the fourth quarter of an absolute defensive slugfest, but Boston outscored Utah 13-9 by himself in the final 10 minutes. His teammates added 19 points of their own for the blowout win.

    Boston's effort got some love as well.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Man that was an insane PNR dime from Brandon Boston just now. Had maybe a half-inch window to put that ball into.

    ZubacSZN @213clipset

    The efficiency looks ugly sometimes but every time I watch Brandon Boston Jr play basketball I am impressed.<br>The handle, footwork, and length are all there, now’s just a matter of putting it all together

    Law Murray 🛢 @LawMurrayTheNU

    Brandon Boston Jr. entered today's game with 3 assists and 9 turnovers in summer league play<br><br>Today vs Jazz, Boston had 3 assists and only 1 turnover.<br><br>Also, now up to 40% 3s and 6.8 rebounds to go with 5 steals in 4 games.

    Ryan Snellings @rsnellings25

    It’s only Summer League but the Brandon Boston jersey is in my cart

    Summer-league action continues from Las Vegas on Saturday with a nine-game set beginning at 3 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

