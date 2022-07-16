NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 9 Las Vegas Results

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Keegan Murray Summer League Show continued Friday evening as the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft dropped 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead his Sacramento Kings to an 82-69 win over the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas.

Murray averaged 19.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Kings in three California Classic games earlier this month, and he's now posted 23.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG in Vegas.

The ex-Iowa star's consistent dominance has served as one of the main summer-league storylines, and Friday was no exception as he got eight points and six boards in a first quarter capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer. He finished the evening shooting 8-of-14 and 4-of-8 from deep.

Once again, NBA Twitter was very impressed with his work.

Elsewhere, a pair of lottery picks suited up for the Golden State Warriors in Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, who is making his return to the court after missing a year-plus due to a torn meniscus.

Wiseman posted 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting (5-of-8 free-throw line) and seven rebounds thanks largely to a great first quarter.

He also showed off his range:

It was a tougher night for Kuminga, who scored 16 points but shot just 5-of-15 and committed seven fouls. Still, he posted the night's top highlight with this jaw-dropping dunk:

Ultimately, it was the Oklahoma City Thunder (playing without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, apparently due to rest/coaches decision) who beat the Dubs 90-82.

Still, Wiseman and Kuminga got some credit for how he looks after last taking the court in April 2021.

Kuminga's athleticism and sky-high potential also got shoutouts.

Elsewhere, it was a great day for Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr.

The second-year pro out of Kentucky dropped 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and eight rebounds to guide the Clips to a 82-65 win over the Utah Jazz.

L.A. actually trailed 56-50 going into the fourth quarter of an absolute defensive slugfest, but Boston outscored Utah 13-9 by himself in the final 10 minutes. His teammates added 19 points of their own for the blowout win.

Boston's effort got some love as well.

Summer-league action continues from Las Vegas on Saturday with a nine-game set beginning at 3 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers.