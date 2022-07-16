Report: Robert Lewandowski Transferring to Barcelona from Bayern Munich for $45M Fee

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski is saying goodbye to Bayern Munich and hello to Barcelona as the two clubs have reached a deal for his transfer, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Lewandowski is expected to be announced as Barcelona's newest player over the weekend, ESPN added. The agreement is worth $45 million and an additional $5 million in potential add-ons.

The Polish striker revealed his intent to leave Bayern Munich in May, saying that he didn't want to play for the club anymore and that he believed a transfer was the "best solution." The Blaugrana have been linked to him since then and were intent on striking a deal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also confirmed earlier this month that his club made an offer for Lewandowski. The Athletic's Dermot Corrigan reported that the offer was worth $40 million, so Barca had to up their offer to land him.

"We absolutely respect Bayern," Laporta said, per The Athletic's Luke Bosher. "You know we have made an offer for the player and that we are waiting for a response, and we believe it will be positive."

Lewandowski has spent the last eight seasons of his career with the Bavarians, helping the club win the Bundesliga title in each of those seasons and a UEFA Champions League title in 2020.

The 33-year-old has tallied 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 matches across all competitions in his tenure with Bayern Munich. He was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in each of the past two seasons and has been named Polish Footballer of the Year 10 times.

Before joining Bayern Munich, Lewandowski played for Lech Poznan of the Polish Ekstraklasa from 2008-10 and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund from 2010-14.

Lewandowski is only the latest star to join Barcelona this summer, joining Raphinha, who came over in a transfer from Leeds United. The Blaugrana also signed Ousmane Dembele to an extension through 2024.

Barcelona finished the 2021-22 season second in La Liga behind Real Madrid. However, the club did not advance past the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Adding Lewandowski and Raphinha should give Barcelona a boost in 2022-23 and help the club produce its best finish since 2018-19.