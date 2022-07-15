Report: Ben Simmons' 76ers Arbitration Ruling 'Eagerly Anticipated' by Rival Teams

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed to arbitration with ex-76er and current Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons over $20 million that went unpaid as the three-time All-Star sat the first fourth months of the 2021-22 regular season.

That case has grabbed the rest of the NBA's attention, per ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM).

"I don't know exactly how long it takes for these things to unfold, but that's not over," Lowe said.

"That's ongoing. I know that for sure. There have have been filings recently in it. And I think it's $20 million or something is at stake in forfeited salary that the Sixers withheld."

Simmons had a salary of $33,003,936 last season as part of a five-year, $170 million extension signed in 2019 that lasts through 2025.

Lowe continued:

"To say the league and its 29 other teams are watching and listening and eagerly anticipating the outcome of that case is also an understatement. Whatever the outcome of that case is, it is going to be an earthquake when it happens if it's one sided.

"If it's like 'you know what 50/50, just whatever'. It will be 'I don't know how to take it.'

"If it's 90/10 in either direction, it's going to be an earthquake."

The former LSU star sat out all of the 2021-22 season. He initially held out of the 76ers' preseason and training camp amid a trade request but returned to the team briefly in October.

However, Simmons then left the team for good with the regular season rapidly approaching. He told team brass that he was not mentally ready to play and that he was seeking professional help.

Simmons was on the 76ers' roster for four regular-season months before Philadelphia traded him to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10 in a blockbuster deal involving James Harden.

He did not play for the Nets as he rehabbed from a back injury that eventually required surgery May 5.

Simmons, who turns 26 on Wednesday, has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his career.