Derek Jeter on Future in Baseball After Marlins Exit: 'I'm Sure I'll Do Something'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is sure he'll return to baseball after stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins about five months ago. He's just not sure what his next role will be.

"I love the game. I really do love the game," Jeter said in an interview with ESPN's Hannah Storm when asked if he wants to stay involved in baseball. "I think it's the greatest game in the world. So yeah, at some point, I'm sure I'll do something."

Jeter joined the group led by Bruce Sherman that bought the Marlins in September 2017. He was given a four percent stake in the club and also took on the role of running baseball operations and running the business.

The 48-year-old revealed he was stepping down as CEO of the Marlins in February, saying in a statement that "the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."



Jeter further explained his decision to step down during his interview with Storm:

"It's just like the statement I made, I think that the direction of the organization had changed and that was not what I had signed up for and you know you have to believe in the direction, especially if you are going to be the forward face.

"I just couldn't move on and if I didn't agree with the direction that the organization was going."

At the time Jeter relinquished his role, Greg Cote of the Miami Herald (h/t Sports Business Journal) reported that the former Yankee had "grown frustrated" with ownership's "hesitation to spend bigger in free agency for veterans to augment the youthful roster and accelerate the turnaround."

The Marlins have had one of the lowest payrolls in baseball in each of the last three seasons and have the league's fifth-lowest payroll this season, per Spotrac. Only the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians have lower payrolls.

For comparison, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Yankees have the highest payrolls in the league this year and are viewed as World Series contenders.

During Jeter's time with the franchise, the Marlins went 218-327 and made the postseason just once during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. The team reached the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, but fell in three games.

Miami has not made a significant playoff run since winning the World Series against the Yankees in 2003. The team is currently fourth in the NL East with a 43-45 record and on pace to miss the playoffs again.