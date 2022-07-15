WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15

2 of 4

Credit: WWE

After missing last week's show following a sneak attack suffered at the hands of Happy Corbin at Money in the Bank, Pat McAfee kicked off Friday's broadcast with an in-ring promo in which he ran down the history between him and Corbin.

McAfee was his normal, animated and charismatic self, sucking the audience into his promo and nearly getting a "Douchebag Corbin" chant going before the former King of the Ring interrupted.

He predictably refused to join McAfee in the squared circle, leaving the color commentator of the A-show to introduce new SmackDown Women's champion, Liv Morgan, for her match with Natalya.

The Queen of Harts put the titleholder on the defensive, forcing her to fight from underneath if she wanted to score the victory. She did, overcoming a late German suplex and sit-out powerbomb to deliver ObLIVion for the pinfall victory.

In a post-match promo, Morgan made it clear that she is not intimidated by Ronda Rousey and intends to retain at SummerSlam.

Natalya is the perfect opponent for Morgan in this spot. She can have a solid match with anyone and that was the case here, but she is also incredibly knowledgeable and the type of veteran competitor you want a young star working with as she finds her footing in a new role.

Morgan is consistently developing, growing and evolving as a performer and showings like this will only earn her the trust of management. Whether said trust will be earned quickly enough for those in power to resist the urge to give Rousey her title back remains to be seen, but Morgan has done everything right early in this title run.

Result

Morgan pinned Natalya

Grade

B

Top Moments