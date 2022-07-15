Jason McCourty Retires After 13 Seasons in NFL; Won Super Bowl with Patriots

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty announced Friday on Instagram that he is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

The 34-year-old McCourty played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in a career that spanned from 2009-21.

McCourty played alongside his twin brother, Devin McCourty, with the Patriots from 2018-20 and won a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign.

McCourty spent last season with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, but his season was cut short after just seven games when he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Titans out of Rutgers in 2009, and he went on to spend eight seasons in Tennessee before a one-year stint in Cleveland and three seasons with the Pats.

Overall, McCourty started 141 of the 173 games he appeared in during his career and registered 744 tackles, 18 interceptions, 108 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one sack and three touchdowns.

He also started three playoff games during the Pats' 2018 Super Bowl run, recording 10 tackles and four pass break-ups.

McCourty never earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, but he likely played well enough to deserve one on a few occasions, including when he had 103 tackles and two picks in 2011 and 92 tackles and a career-high four interceptions the following year.

McCourty's twin brother, Devin, has spent his entire 12-year career in New England, earning two Pro Bowl selections and winning three Super Bowls.

Devin will compete in his 13th NFL season with the Pats in 2022, playing under a one-year, $9 million contract.