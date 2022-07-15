Conflicting Reports Surround Sean Marks' Contract Extension as Nets GM

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

There are conflicting reports regarding whether general manager Sean Marks has come to terms on a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Marks signed an extension earlier this month that will keep him in Brooklyn for the "foreseeable future," although exact terms are unclear.

In a follow-up, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported that multiple sources told him Marks and the Nets had not reached an extension.

Winfield reported that Marks signed an extension after superstar forward Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Rumors have persisted that guard Kyrie Irving wants to be traded by the Nets as well.

Marks, who played in the NBA from 1998 to 2000 and 2001 to 2011 for the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, transitioned to coaching in 2013 and then became the Nets' GM in 2016.

With the New Zealander at the helm, the Nets have reached the playoffs four times in six seasons, but they haven't made it out of the second round.

Arguably the two biggest moves Marks has made since becoming general manager of the Nets was signing both Durant and Irving in free agency in 2019.

He also acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets before trading him to the Philadelphia 76ers last season for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks.

Despite an influx of superstar talent during Marks' tenure, the Nets haven't accomplished as much as hoped, and some of that has to do with a lack of availability.

Irving and Durant have both missed significant time because of injuries while with the Nets, including KD missing the entire 2019-20 campaign with a torn Achilles.

Also, Irving missed many games last season because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, which precluded him from playing home games for most of the season.

Following the trade of Harden to Philly and the Nets getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics last season, both Durant and Irving have reportedly expressed a desire to play elsewhere.

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) that KD requested a trade. Wojnarowski added that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were the top teams on his wish list.

Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets at a salary of $36.5 million, but Wojnarowski reported that Kyrie had submitted a list of teams to the Nets before then with the hope that they would try to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal with one of them.

Wojnarowski noted that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only team on the list known to have mutual interest in Irving.

Neither Durant nor Irving have been traded yet, and Marks is under no obligation to move either of them, although it could make for an awkward environment if he keeps them.

Should Marks trade both of them, they will be pivotal deals for the future of the franchise and would require him to bring in a ton of draft capital and future assets in order to get the rebuild off on the right foot.