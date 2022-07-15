Dodgers Concession Workers Won't Strike Around MLB All-Star Game After Negotiations

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium will not strike around the MLB All-Star Game as originally planned after making "substantial progress" in negotiations to achieve higher pay.

"On this basis, Local 11 has agreed not to strike during the All-Star Game and related events," United Here Local 11 and Compass Group/Levy Restaurants said in a joint statement, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued contract negotiations."

There are around 1,500 concession workers at Dodger Stadium, per Gonzalez. A vote revealed 99 percent of them favored a strike, the union said in a press release this week.

"I voted yes to strike because I often have to pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to try to make ends meet," Laura Ortiz, who has been a bartender at Dodger Stadium for 15 seasons, said in the release. "I love working at Dodger Stadium and know that our company can do better."

Concession stand employees at Dodger Stadium make around $12,000 for 81 home games. With inflation and gas prices rising, it's not surprising that the union is negotiating for better pay.

This is the first time Dodger Stadium is hosting the Midsummer Classic since 1980. The festivities begin Saturday with the Futures Game and continue Monday with the Home Run Derby and Tuesday with the 92nd All-Star Game.

The Dodgers have two away games against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and Saturday before the All-Star break. They return to action at Dodger Stadium on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.