Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs Fail to Reach Long-Term Contract Before Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to come to terms on a long-term contract extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former NFL offensive tackle Jammal Brown is serving as Brown's mentor and said he "didn't feel comfortable with the lack of security" the deal would have provided.

Brown's agent, Michael Portner, supported that assessment, telling NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "We got really close. We [enjoyed] dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I'm not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there."

Per Pelissero, Portner also said the Chiefs offered Brown a six-year deal with the "highest" signing bonus and average salary per year.

Now, Brown will play under a one-year deal in 2022 at a salary just north of $16.6 million before being eligible to become a free agent again next offseason.

