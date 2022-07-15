Tiger Woods Honored by Golf Twitter Despite British Open Missed Cut, Struggles

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the 2022 Open Championship after shooting a three-over 75 in Friday's second round on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. He finished the season's final major tournament at nine over par.

Any hope of a miracle run to his 16th major triumph quickly faded away during an error-riddled opening round, and the 46-year-old fan favorite couldn't deliver nearly enough birdies during Friday's play to work his way back toward contention.

Woods finished the round with one birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey after he arrived to the course walking gingerly. This has often been the case since his return to golf at the Masters in April following an extended hiatus after a February 2021 car crash.

The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour shoved aside the idea of retirement in an interview with Sky Sports before The Open, but it's fair to wonder whether he'll ever return to the physical level necessary to seriously compete on the sport's biggest stages again.

Reaction to his performance Friday included renewed calls for perhaps the greatest golfer in history to retire alongside those who honored his return to St. Andrews, where he won The Open in 2000 and 2005.

Looking ahead, Woods' future depends far more on his health than his shot-making ability. His range sessions and practice rounds have yielded optimism from fellow players since his return, but that hasn't translated to the more grueling nature of tournament golf.

Tiger confirmed to Henni Koyack of Golf Digest in November he'd never play a full-time schedule again. Instead, he'll focus on trying to build himself up to peak for the majors, something he described as an "unfortunate reality."

As he walked off the course Friday, he confirmed it's unknown whether he'll ever play The Open at St. Andrews again. The event rotates to different venues and the next date for the Scottish course hasn't yet been announced.

"It was very emotional for me," Woods told reporters. "To me it felt like it might be my last Open at St. Andrews. Just the collective warmth and understanding of what golf is all about."

If it's the last time he steps out at St. Andrews for competitive play, he'll leave quite a legacy, even if it didn't receive a storybook ending.