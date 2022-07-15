X

    Tiger Woods Honored by Golf Twitter Despite British Open Missed Cut, Struggles

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 15, 2022

    Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the 2022 Open Championship after shooting a three-over 75 in Friday's second round on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. He finished the season's final major tournament at nine over par.

    The Open @TheOpen

    Tiger, we hope to see you at St Andrews again<br><br>Thank you<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/1rdD8tZKKE">pic.twitter.com/1rdD8tZKKE</a>

    Any hope of a miracle run to his 16th major triumph quickly faded away during an error-riddled opening round, and the 46-year-old fan favorite couldn't deliver nearly enough birdies during Friday's play to work his way back toward contention.

    Woods finished the round with one birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey after he arrived to the course walking gingerly. This has often been the case since his return to golf at the Masters in April following an extended hiatus after a February 2021 car crash.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Tiger spotting. 🐯 <br><br>Tiger Woods has arrived at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>. He tees off just before 5AM ET. <br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/G5sp4sL50o">pic.twitter.com/G5sp4sL50o</a>

    The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour shoved aside the idea of retirement in an interview with Sky Sports before The Open, but it's fair to wonder whether he'll ever return to the physical level necessary to seriously compete on the sport's biggest stages again.

    Reaction to his performance Friday included renewed calls for perhaps the greatest golfer in history to retire alongside those who honored his return to St. Andrews, where he won The Open in 2000 and 2005.

    Eamon Lynch @eamonlynch

    History, St. Andrews style: As Tiger tapped in what might be his last putt at the Old Course, Sheila Walker watched from her upstairs window in the small building to the left. She is the great-great-granddaughter and only surviving relative of Old Tom Morris. <a href="https://t.co/DxjpSBZWbD">pic.twitter.com/DxjpSBZWbD</a>

    GOLF.com @GOLF_com

    Taking it all in ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/333idWpDAj">pic.twitter.com/333idWpDAj</a>

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    If you thought Tiger was going to stop on the bridge you haven’t been listening. Y’all can keep pushing the retirement narrative but it’s not happening. He is not like the rest of us.

    Riggs @RiggsBarstool

    Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/god?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@god</a> for Tiger Woods. What an inspiration.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    This photo of Tiger on 18 is unbelievable. <br><br>📸: Kevin Cox (Getty) <a href="https://t.co/EvYeDmeaY4">pic.twitter.com/EvYeDmeaY4</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Tiger getting misty walking up 18 at St. Andrew’s. <br><br>Gotta think this moment had to be a dream focal target point to help get him through his physical rehab. <br><br>A bit dusty here too.

    Shane Bacon @shanebacon

    Tiger said he never teed it up unless he thought he could win. <br><br>Well, 2022 has been a win for Tiger. It's been a win for us. For golf. And this Open was the perfect place to see it all hit him as he made the most special walk in our sport.<br><br>What a moment.

    Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg

    Genuine reflection and appreciation while refusing to stop and get overly sentimental because ya never know seems like a pretty good Tiger metaphor for the moment. <a href="https://t.co/beafzmA95j">https://t.co/beafzmA95j</a>

    Bucci on Draft @Buccigross

    He’ll be back….<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://t.co/sPCMYdMAbV">pic.twitter.com/sPCMYdMAbV</a>

    Looking ahead, Woods' future depends far more on his health than his shot-making ability. His range sessions and practice rounds have yielded optimism from fellow players since his return, but that hasn't translated to the more grueling nature of tournament golf.

    Tiger confirmed to Henni Koyack of Golf Digest in November he'd never play a full-time schedule again. Instead, he'll focus on trying to build himself up to peak for the majors, something he described as an "unfortunate reality."

    As he walked off the course Friday, he confirmed it's unknown whether he'll ever play The Open at St. Andrews again. The event rotates to different venues and the next date for the Scottish course hasn't yet been announced.

    "It was very emotional for me," Woods told reporters. "To me it felt like it might be my last Open at St. Andrews. Just the collective warmth and understanding of what golf is all about."

    If it's the last time he steps out at St. Andrews for competitive play, he'll leave quite a legacy, even if it didn't receive a storybook ending.

