Ravens' Lamar Jackson Apologizes to Bernard Pollard Over Twitter Spat

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized to former NFL safety Bernard Pollard after their recent Twitter exchange.

Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the Ravens as part of a 13-year career that ended in 2014, was having a debate with ESPN's Ryan Clark about where Jackson ranks among the league's quarterbacks when the 2019 NFL MVP jumped into the conversation.

They appeared to move on from the situation by exchanging pleasantries Thursday:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.