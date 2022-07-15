NFL Training Camps 2022: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

2 of 4

The offseason can bring plenty of notable changes; that's been the case this year. Some big-name players have switched teams and will be heading into their first training camps with new organizations. So it will be interesting to watch how they jell with their new teammates and in new systems.

Russell Wilson is now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos after getting traded by the Seattle Seahawks in March, ending his 10-year tenure with the team. The 33-year-old will now play in a highly competitive AFC West and routinely go head-to-head with a trio of talented quarterbacks: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr.

Baker Mayfield got dealt from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers just earlier this month, and he'll now be part of a preseason QB battle against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral. Mayfield will be the favorite, though, and he could even be under center for a much more intriguing matchup against the Browns in Week 1.

In addition to Denver and Carolina, the Indianapolis Colts (Matt Ryan) and the Washington Commanders (Carson Wentz) were among the other teams to trade for a new starting quarterback this offseason.

It wasn't only QBs on the move, though. Tyreek Hill is now the Miami Dolphins' No. 1 wide receiver. A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders) and Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns) are other WRs who swapped teams. Finally, Khalil Mack is now with the Chargers, set to form a potent pass-rushing duo with Joey Bosa in Los Angeles.

These players will soon be on the field with their new teams and it's going to look weird to see them in those uniforms at first. But it will be fun to watch how the landscape of the league could develop after these changes that have occurred.