NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 8 Las Vegas Results

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas gave us another intriguing set of games on Thursday from Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

While the league's top rookies weren't in action, a few youngsters took the opportunity to put the spotlight on themselves with some impressive performances.

Here's what had NBA Twitter was buzzing about from Thursday's games.

Knicks' Quentin Grimes Increases Trade Value Once Again

The New York Knicks are reportedly pursuing a trade for Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell. According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, Knicks second-year wing Quentin Grimes is one of the players Utah would seek in return for the three-time All-Star.

In Thursday's 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic, Grimes showed why he's coveted by other teams in the trade market with another strong performance. The Houston product poured in 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Grimes has been one of the best players in Las Vegas this year, scoring over 20 points in four consecutive games. It's clear that he probably doesn't belong in Summer League, but the fact that he's continuing to play is somewhat telling.

It's likely that the Knicks want to give the Jazz some extra looks at what they'd be getting by trading for Grimes. Utah will be demanding a substantial haul in exchange for Mitchell, so New York hopes another stellar game by Grimes is enough to entice the Jazz to complete the deal.

Fans and critics praised Grimes for continuing his incredible run, with some lamenting the fact that he's likely to be traded soon.

Whatever Grimes' future holds, it's clear that he's ready to be a consistent contributor for his team. Whether he gets that chance in New York or Utah remains to be seen, but it won't be a surprise if the 22-year-old has a breakout sophomore season.

Celtics' JD Davison Dominates with Double-Double

The Boston Celtics may have found a gem in the second round when they selected point guard JD Davison with the 53rd overall pick. The Alabama alum put forth a dominant performance in Thursday's 108-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davison stuffed the stat sheet by finishing with 28 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc while committing just three turnovers.

The 19-year-old looked comfortable running the offense, as he was able to make plays for his teammates both in transition and in half-court sets. Davison ran the pick-and-roll nearly perfectly, attacking the basket and setting up other Celtics for easy baskets.

Fans online liked what they saw from Davison in his breakout performance.

Davison is likely to start the year in the G League, but it's clear that he has the potential to be a consistent contributor for the Celtics. If he continues to play like he did Thursday, it won't be long before Boston calls him up for a spot on the bench.

Bulls' Dalen Terry Puts Two-Way Potential on Display

In two years at Arizona, Dalen Terry was a quintessential glue guy who did a little bit of everything. But on Thursday, Terry showed the ability to be a versatile two-way contributor for the Chicago Bulls as he led the team to an 89-73 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Terry recorded 20 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in the victory. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and made both of his three-pointers. He also played exceptionally strong defense throughout the game, jumping passing lanes and pressuring ball-handlers.

The 20-year-old brought a competitiveness that his opponents couldn't match. Fans had good things to say about Terry after his strong showing.

Terry will have an immediate opportunity to join Chicago's rotation when the season starts. He provides the Bulls with some depth on the wing, and after Thursday's performance, it's clear that he has the potential to develop into a strong contributor on both ends of the floor.