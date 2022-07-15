X

    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 8 Las Vegas Results

    Doric SamJuly 15, 2022

    NBA Summer League in Las Vegas gave us another intriguing set of games on Thursday from Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

    While the league's top rookies weren't in action, a few youngsters took the opportunity to put the spotlight on themselves with some impressive performances.

    Here's what had NBA Twitter was buzzing about from Thursday's games.

    Knicks' Quentin Grimes Increases Trade Value Once Again

    The New York Knicks are reportedly pursuing a trade for Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell. According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, Knicks second-year wing Quentin Grimes is one of the players Utah would seek in return for the three-time All-Star.

    In Thursday's 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic, Grimes showed why he's coveted by other teams in the trade market with another strong performance. The Houston product poured in 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.

    Grimes has been one of the best players in Las Vegas this year, scoring over 20 points in four consecutive games. It's clear that he probably doesn't belong in Summer League, but the fact that he's continuing to play is somewhat telling.

    It's likely that the Knicks want to give the Jazz some extra looks at what they'd be getting by trading for Grimes. Utah will be demanding a substantial haul in exchange for Mitchell, so New York hopes another stellar game by Grimes is enough to entice the Jazz to complete the deal.

    Fans and critics praised Grimes for continuing his incredible run, with some lamenting the fact that he's likely to be traded soon.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Quentin Grimes 22/6/4 and yet again the best player on the floor here in Vegas. I’m going to trust there is a good reason why they keep running him out there with everything going on. This may or may not be the ‘Bargaining’ step in the 7 Stages of Grief.

    Knicks Reddit @NYKnicksReddit

    Bro as much as I want Donovan Mitchell...... Quentin Grimes is really, really good. Like really good

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Grimes and McBride combined for:<br>55 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 three-pointers in tonight’s victory over Orlando.

    Joe @_jm711

    Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride ballin out in the SL, keep increasing that trade value. They’ll look great in Utah…🕷🕷 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Quentin Grimes is in his BAG!<br><br>He has 22 points for the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/z1KuzfKoj9">pic.twitter.com/z1KuzfKoj9</a>

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    OH. MY. GOODNESS. QUENTIN. GRIMES. JUST. DID. THAT

    BingBongGuy @BingBongGuy

    Grimes about to turn heads, excited

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Quentin Grimes can have a Desmond Bane like breakout next season

    #StartGrimes @blamesdolan_

    Don’t trade Grimes <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    Skipper @nykskip

    do we really have to trade Grimes, damn

    Mike @mikestheworst

    Quentin Grimes trying to tell us Donovan Mitchell is a burger compared to him???

    NBA @NBA

    Quentin Grimes and Deuce McBride took the lead for the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>, combining for 45 points to power New York's offense!<a href="https://twitter.com/deucemcb11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deucemcb11</a>: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL<a href="https://twitter.com/qdotgrimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@qdotgrimes</a>: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM <a href="https://t.co/SRu0AOdWRk">pic.twitter.com/SRu0AOdWRk</a>

    Whatever Grimes' future holds, it's clear that he's ready to be a consistent contributor for his team. Whether he gets that chance in New York or Utah remains to be seen, but it won't be a surprise if the 22-year-old has a breakout sophomore season.

    Celtics' JD Davison Dominates with Double-Double

    The Boston Celtics may have found a gem in the second round when they selected point guard JD Davison with the 53rd overall pick. The Alabama alum put forth a dominant performance in Thursday's 108-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Davison stuffed the stat sheet by finishing with 28 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc while committing just three turnovers.

    The 19-year-old looked comfortable running the offense, as he was able to make plays for his teammates both in transition and in half-court sets. Davison ran the pick-and-roll nearly perfectly, attacking the basket and setting up other Celtics for easy baskets.

    Fans online liked what they saw from Davison in his breakout performance.

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    JD Davison playing like a lottery pick this half against Grizzlies.

    Trevor Hass @TrevorHass

    My thoughts on JD Davison:<br><br>- Easy to see why the Celtics like him. "Dog" potential, indeed.<br><br>- Definitely a true PG. Great in the pick and roll, and his lobs are elite.<br><br>- Has the potential to be a consistent NBA defender.<br><br>- Still unsure about his jumper and finishing ability.

    𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 @KwaniALunis

    Fun fact: JD Davison is only 19 years old

    Brad Stankens @HisStankness

    I really wanna see JD Davison become a rotational player for the C’s in the near future. ☘️

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Stoudamire on rookie JD Davison: "I think he has a great feel for the game, he has a nice pace." Says, like any young player, Davison has to work on his jump shot. "I really look forward to being able to see his growth as a player."

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    JD Davison said he’s been doing shooting workouts with his agent, NBA champ Mike Miller. Def a multipuropse agent.

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    26 for JD Davison. He's been really good today, also 8 ast, 4 rebs and 2 stls. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Grizzlies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grizzlies</a>

    Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 @SouichiTerada

    JD Davison can do no wrong today. Up to 28 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. His best game by far as a pro.

    Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow

    JD Davison's 28 points this afternoon easily surpassed his highest single-game total at Alabama (20 points). He also had 10 assists, which tied his best collegiate mark in that category.

    robwilliamsfan @Myles__B

    Just watched the game. JD Davison dominated every minute of that game. Unreal. I need to see more of that

    oero 🧤 (47-42) @Im_that_dude22

    JD Davison only 19 man

    StatMuse @statmuse

    JD Davison with a double-double:<br><br>28 PTS<br>5 REB<br>10 AST<br>3 STL<br>4-6 3P

    NBA @NBA

    JD Davison was EVERYWHERE for the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> in their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> win!<a href="https://twitter.com/jddavison10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jddavison10</a>: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 4 3PM <a href="https://t.co/R6aTEI6J4x">pic.twitter.com/R6aTEI6J4x</a>

    Davison is likely to start the year in the G League, but it's clear that he has the potential to be a consistent contributor for the Celtics. If he continues to play like he did Thursday, it won't be long before Boston calls him up for a spot on the bench.

    Bulls' Dalen Terry Puts Two-Way Potential on Display

    In two years at Arizona, Dalen Terry was a quintessential glue guy who did a little bit of everything. But on Thursday, Terry showed the ability to be a versatile two-way contributor for the Chicago Bulls as he led the team to an 89-73 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

    Terry recorded 20 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in the victory. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and made both of his three-pointers. He also played exceptionally strong defense throughout the game, jumping passing lanes and pressuring ball-handlers.

    The 20-year-old brought a competitiveness that his opponents couldn't match. Fans had good things to say about Terry after his strong showing.

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    I ripped the Bulls' summer league team on Cash Considerations after game two for a lack of talent and lazy roster construction. They were awesome the last two games. Dalen Terry kicking ass was the probably the biggest change, but Marko, Lewis, Maker, and Jones had moments, too.

    Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

    Great defense-to-offense sequence from Dalen Terry. He had a layup the possession prior, and forced a backcourt violation with a timely double-team the next time down <a href="https://t.co/bSyvY341D1">https://t.co/bSyvY341D1</a>

    Elias Schuster @Schuster_Elias

    Dalen Terry looks like he tries to break a sweat faster than anyone on the floor … and that’s awesome lol

    Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club @arturasfanclub

    Really nice game for Dalen Terry. Good to see him making progress each game, this felt like his best so far.

    Bulls Central @BullsCentralYT

    Dalen Terry looking great in this one on both ends of the floor

    nba enthusiast @owen__bullsfan

    dalen terry is playing better each game<br><br>very impressed by the defense today

    The Flus is Loose @Fields_BearsQB1

    Dalen Terry. DAWG!

    Edward @OmegaJolteon

    Dalen special <a href="https://t.co/FFESyo1bRg">https://t.co/FFESyo1bRg</a>

    EJ @itsmine49

    Back to back good games by Dalen Terry. I think dude is going to be good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BullsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BullsNation</a>

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Dalen Terry put up 20 points and 5 boards to lead Chicago to a win over Charlotte <a href="https://twitter.com/DalenTerry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalenTerry</a> <a href="https://t.co/qKobe2PTyw">pic.twitter.com/qKobe2PTyw</a>

    Terry will have an immediate opportunity to join Chicago's rotation when the season starts. He provides the Bulls with some depth on the wing, and after Thursday's performance, it's clear that he has the potential to develop into a strong contributor on both ends of the floor.

