Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 14

It was apparent a week ago that Eric Young was not at all satisfied with the actions of Deaner and Joe Doering in his absence. Thursday night, he failed to accompany them to the ring for the advertised six-man tag team match at the top of the show, leaving them to go it alone against world champion Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

Young joined the heels just after the bell, further mind games played both with his partners and the opposition. Even the presence of the former world champion was not enough to deliver VBD the win it desperately needed to reverse its recent misfortune.

Desperation on the part of Deaner to prove himself to Young doomed the heels as a late distraction allowed the Motor City Machine Guns to down the former and, eventually, Shelley and Alexander forced stereo submissions out of their bickering opponents.

The match was a solid six-man tag that was more focused on the in-fighting of VBD than Alexander, Sabin and Shelley. That is, until afterward, when Sabin teased interest in a world title match with The Walking Weapon.

That would undoubtedly be a hell of a match and would continue both men's string of superb in-ring performances thus far in 2022.

As for the VBD story, it is nice to see the booking team trying different things with a heel faction that had grown stale. With that said, is it Young or Deaner that will assume the position of de facto babyface and, more importantly, is the group heading toward a split or will this hurdle ultimately make the faction stronger?

Result

Alexander, Sabin and Shelley defeated Young, Deaner and Doering via submission

Grade

B

