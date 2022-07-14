Vikings' Justin Jefferson Says He'll Eclipse Davante Adams as NFL's Top WR After 2022

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson believes he will be the NFL's best wide receiver after this season.

Jefferson, who made the remarks during an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex, ranked Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams as No. 1 at the moment.

"I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson said when asked if he believes he's the best at his position today.

"I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me."

In a B/R AMA Thursday, Jefferson listed his top five wideouts as Adams, himself, either the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase or the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp at No. 3 and then the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs at No. 5.

Jefferson, a former LSU star, has dominated the NFL in his two seasons. He amassed 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games during his 2020 rookie year before posting a 108/1,616/10 stat line in 2021.

The 23-year-old, who is now a two-time Pro Bowler, has racked up the most receiving yards in football over the past two years.

Jefferson accomplish all this despite operating in an offense that ran the ball sixth-most in 2020 and 18th-most in 2021. However, ex-Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is now the Vikings head coach, and he comes from a more pass-happy offensive system.

Chad Graff of The Athletic noted in a July 7 article that he believed that fans would see "a return to an offense more focused on the passing game."

If that's the case, then Jefferson's prediction can certainly come to fruition.