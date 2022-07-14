Yankees' Luis Severino Placed on IL With Lat Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with what's described as a "low-grade" lat strain in his right shoulder.

Severino left Wednesday's start against the Cincinnati Reds after giving up four runs in two innings pitched. The right-hander's velocity was down throughout the start, with the Reds pelting him for three home runs before his exit.

"I talked to him after the first inning," manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday. "He was just a little leery of letting it go, but he kept saying, 'I feel really good.' Something was telling him to hold back a little bit. That was the biggest thing."

Injury issues are nothing new for Severino, who pitched in a total of seven games from 2019 to 2021 due to arm trouble. He missed much of the 2019 season with a lat strain and then underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2020, which kept him out for all of the 2020 campaign and much of 2021.

Healthy for the first time since 2018, Severino had been stellar through his first 16 starts. He compiled a 5-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 95 batters in 86 innings. The Yankees were 11-5 overall in games started by Severino.

While this is considered a low-grade strain, it would be a surprise to see Severino back in 15 days. The Yankees will undoubtedly be as cautious as possible given his injury history and their mortal lock playoff status. New York entered the day an MLB-best 62-26 and has a 14-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.