    Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Was in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Before Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks reportedly included Mitchell Robinson in trade talks for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell before the center agreed to a contract extension.

    Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the deal included Robinson, at least three first-round picks and other players. Mitchell signed a four-year, $60 million contract this month and now cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

    The Jazz have also expressed interest in guard Quentin Grimes.

