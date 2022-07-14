Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Was in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks Before Contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly included Mitchell Robinson in trade talks for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell before the center agreed to a contract extension.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the deal included Robinson, at least three first-round picks and other players. Mitchell signed a four-year, $60 million contract this month and now cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

The Jazz have also expressed interest in guard Quentin Grimes.

