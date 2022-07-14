Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Not Expected to Get Long-Term Contract Before Deadline

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz are not expected to reach a long-term contract before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news. Schultz is scheduled to make $10.9 million next season.

The 26-year-old signed his franchise tag in March, meaning he does not have the ability to hold out without incurring fines. He skipped out on part of voluntary offseason workouts in May but was in attendance for last month's mandatory minicamp.

It always seemed unlikely that the Cowboys would ink Schultz to a long-term contract. The 2018 fourth-round pick has been a productive-but-non-elite option at tight end each of the last two seasons. The Stanford product recorded 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, receiving a solid 78.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Despite his career-best year, Schultz was still not a Pro Bowler and is considered on the lower end of the top 10 at his position. That's not typically the type of player who gets lavished with a massive long-term contract.

The Cowboys also used a fourth-round pick on Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, so they could have a ready-made replacement if Schultz hits free agency next offseason.