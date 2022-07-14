British Open 2022: Fans React to Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Round 1 Leaderboard

Harry How/Getty Images

Cameron Young is the surprise leader after Round 1 of The Open Championship after shooting 64 at St. Andrews, Scotland.

The American had a bogey-free Thursday to finish eight strokes under par, although there will be plenty of competition with Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and other top players still within striking distance.

Round 1 Leaderboard

1. Cameron Young (-8)

2. Rory McIlroy (-6)

3. Cameron Smith (-5)

T-4. Dustin Johnson (-4)

T-4. Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T-4. Lee Westwood (-4)

T-4. Viktor Hovland (-4)

Full leaderboard available at TheOpen.com.

Despite his strong performance at the PGA Championship, Young would not have been many fans' first guess to lead Round 1 at the British Open. He still came through with an outstanding showing that turned plenty of heads:

McIlroy's strong start wasn't as surprising, finishing with a 66 after entering as one of the favorites.

Many were still impressed with his opening round to remain in contention:

These two players will certainly be among the ones to watch for the rest of the week as they try to build off their low scores in Round 1.

A deep field will still keep things interesting throughout the next three days.

Cameron Smith (five under), Scottie Scheffler (four under) and Dustin Johnson (four under) are just off the lead and likely will remain in the hunt.

It wasn't a great day for Tiger Woods struggled to a 78, six strokes over par.

Those excited to see the superstar back on the links were clearly disappointed with his showing:

Aside from back-to-back birdies on No. 9 and 10, there wasn't a lot to be excited about in his round. It could be an uphill battle for Woods to simply make the cut after Round 2.

The course itself was also a star of the day, with some unique shots that you might only see at the Old Course:

It creates a memorable event for players and fans alike.

The British Open will continue early Friday ET as competitors jockey for position and try to stay within the cut line of top 70 and ties.