    British Open 2022: Fans React to Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Round 1 Leaderboard

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2022

    Harry How/Getty Images

    Cameron Young is the surprise leader after Round 1 of The Open Championship after shooting 64 at St. Andrews, Scotland.

    The American had a bogey-free Thursday to finish eight strokes under par, although there will be plenty of competition with Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and other top players still within striking distance.

    Round 1 Leaderboard

    1. Cameron Young (-8)

    2. Rory McIlroy (-6)

    3. Cameron Smith (-5)

    T-4. Dustin Johnson (-4)

    T-4. Scottie Scheffler (-4)

    T-4. Lee Westwood (-4)

    T-4. Viktor Hovland (-4)

    Full leaderboard available at TheOpen.com.

    Despite his strong performance at the PGA Championship, Young would not have been many fans' first guess to lead Round 1 at the British Open. He still came through with an outstanding showing that turned plenty of heads:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Cameron Young's -8 today is the lowest opening score in a player's first Open Championship round since 1934. <a href="https://t.co/lIWsBrLaFU">pic.twitter.com/lIWsBrLaFU</a>

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Cameron Young picked a good day to hit all 18 greens in regulation in a round for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Man that Cam Young shot was so legit. Ball above his feet, out of the rough, wind down off the right, and manages to land it in the right spot to set up an eagle putt. <br><br>This is a ball striking extravaganza.

    Sam Harrop @sam_golf

    Just like Collin Morikawa last year, Cameron Young looked completely out of sorts at the Scottish Open, making everyone overlook him for this week. Now he's duly demolishing the Old Course at -6 thru 11.

    John Hayes @JohnHayesOnAir

    Cameron Young has all the tools. At 25 the sky is the limit for the young American who is proving to have a game worthy of a major championship stage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    The Open @TheOpen

    Easy✅<br><br>Our leader Cameron Young moves to -7 with a birdie on the 12th<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/w3W4CbWMRw">pic.twitter.com/w3W4CbWMRw</a>

    McIlroy's strong start wasn't as surprising, finishing with a 66 after entering as one of the favorites.

    Many were still impressed with his opening round to remain in contention:

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Rory McIlroy begins his 13th Open Championship appearance with a 66, his best opening round at the event since posting the same score on his way to winning at Hoylake in 2014.

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Rory McIlroy 1st round score to par in majors<br><br>2015-2021: 34-over<br>2022: 12-under

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    What a round for <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USA_Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USA_Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/oLWV0hUS0v">pic.twitter.com/oLWV0hUS0v</a>

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Rory's touch around the greens today has been stellar. <br><br>A decent poke and a two putt away from a dream 66 to start.

    Sean Zak @Sean_Zak

    Rory just said this is the most fiddly Open he’s ever played. Called it “the fiddliest,” and noted that “fiddly hasn’t been my forte.”<br><br>Fiddly, word of the day, means “complicated or detailed and awkward to do or use.”

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    Rory is absolutely vibing around the Old Course right now. Free-swinging. Big bounce in his step. Dream start

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Here we go. <br><br>55-foot birdie from <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> to get things started <a href="https://twitter.com/TheOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheOpen</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wWD3kDWlBB">pic.twitter.com/wWD3kDWlBB</a>

    These two players will certainly be among the ones to watch for the rest of the week as they try to build off their low scores in Round 1.

    A deep field will still keep things interesting throughout the next three days.

    Cameron Smith (five under), Scottie Scheffler (four under) and Dustin Johnson (four under) are just off the lead and likely will remain in the hunt.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Scheffler, Smith and Rory at different times this year have looked unbeatable. Fun to see all 3 off to a good start at the final major of the year <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    So uh...the LIV guys are showing out a bit so far today...<br><br>Lee Westwood -4 (F)<br>Dustin Johnson -4 (14)<br>Ian Poulter -3 (F)<br>Bryson DeChambeau -3 (F)<br>Talor Gooch -3 (17)<br>Paul Casey -3 (F)

    It wasn't a great day for Tiger Woods struggled to a 78, six strokes over par.

    Those excited to see the superstar back on the links were clearly disappointed with his showing:

    Matt Murschel @osmattmurschel

    To say Tiger Woods has had rough start to the British Open is being kind. Four-over through the first 4 holes with a double-bogey on No. 1. Ouch!

    Eddie A Johnson @Jumpshot8

    Tiger Woods finding out that golf courses are getting their revenge for the many years he abused, Fist pumped and laughed at them. Golf is brutal , but we Love the Game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BritishOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BritishOpen</a>

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    I've literally watched Tiger Woods play through massive pain, yet I'm not sure I've seen a more painful round of golf from him. This is awful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    Tyler Siskey @tylersiskey

    Seeing the mortality in an immortal is hard to watch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tiger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tiger</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    Dhruv Munjal @Dhruv_Munjal21

    Tiger Woods, who looks really off it, with an absolute shocker so far. Six-over through seven. Painful viewing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BritishOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BritishOpen</a>

    John Ewing 🦁 @johnewing

    Tiger is +6 thru 7.<br><br>He is playing so poorly that his odds are currently off the board to win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>.

    Brent Martineau @BrentASJax

    Tiger - this is not pretty - left a lag putt 12 feet short. My goodness. He looks like a guy who's never played around here so far. I thought experience and wisdom should help, but not so far.

    Will Gray @WillGrayGC

    Did not have “worse than 2015” on my Tiger bingo card this week.

    Josh Hammer @josh_hammer

    Really sad watching Tiger implode like this at St Andrews. This used to be his course—perhaps more so than any major tournament course besides Augusta National itself.

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Tiger at the beginning of this round vs. now <a href="https://t.co/IwjxvLHAbO">pic.twitter.com/IwjxvLHAbO</a>

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    good news for Tiger:<br>-looks healthier than at Masters or PGA<br>-hit that one drive 412 yards<br>-finally got to play with Max Homa<br><br>bad news for Tiger:<br>-[grunts, gestures vaguely at scorecard]

    Aside from back-to-back birdies on No. 9 and 10, there wasn't a lot to be excited about in his round. It could be an uphill battle for Woods to simply make the cut after Round 2.

    The course itself was also a star of the day, with some unique shots that you might only see at the Old Course:

    The Open @TheOpen

    This is fun, <a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XSchauffele</a> 🙂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/P6YAZd2NeF">pic.twitter.com/P6YAZd2NeF</a>

    The Open @TheOpen

    Over 160ft😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZakuMSVB09">pic.twitter.com/ZakuMSVB09</a>

    The Open @TheOpen

    What are the odds on that?🫣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/b61kS8Iq2M">pic.twitter.com/b61kS8Iq2M</a>

    Alex Myers @AlexMyers3

    Xander Schauffele hit a drive over a hotel that went 404 yards. Only at St. Andrews.

    It creates a memorable event for players and fans alike.

    The British Open will continue early Friday ET as competitors jockey for position and try to stay within the cut line of top 70 and ties.

