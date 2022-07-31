Pat McAfee Defeats Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SmackDown commentator and former NFL All-Pro punter Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin in a grudge match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

Following Corbin's sneak attack on SmackDown that saw him deliver a low blow to McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts player got revenge by kicking his opponent below the belt after referee Charles Robinson was trying to regain his composure.

McAfee put the finishing touches on his win with a sunset flip off the top rope for the pinfall.

Saturday's contest was a long time coming, as the former roommates during their time with the Colts have seemingly had issues ever since McAfee became a member of the SmackDown announce team last year.

McAfee often disparages Corbin on commentary, and it started back when Corbin was down on his luck and wearing the same stained shirt every week, but it continued even after he hit it big in Las Vegas.

For the entirety of Corbin's time with Madcap Moss cracking jokes as his sidekick, McAfee made snide comments and made it clear he wasn't a fan of the pairing.

McAfee subsequently threw his support behind Moss when he broke away from Corbin, and he made jokes at Corbin's expense when Moss beat him in matches.

Eventually, McAfee challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, but the WWE Superstar was initially reluctant and didn't give an answer right away.

The final straw for Corbin may have been on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank, when McAfee mocked him for losing a Fatal 4-Way match with the final spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at stake.

As Money in the Bank went off the air, Corbin brutally attacked McAfee, which caused the announcer to show up as part of the WWE contingent at a UFC event that night while wearing a neck brace.

The McAfee vs. Corbin match was made official for SummerSlam at that point, putting the commentator in another high-profile position.

McAfee had a couple of matches in NXT, but the biggest contest of his career before SummerSlam came earlier this year at WrestleMania when he defeated Theory before losing to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match right after.

The multimedia maverick bounced back in a big way at SummerSlam, though, defeating Corbin and getting the last laugh against his rival.

