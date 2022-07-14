WWE's Big E Would Be Content If He Doesn't Wrestle Again amid Uncertainty from Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

If Big E is unable to return to the ring from a broken neck he suffered in March, the former WWE champion is satisfied with his career.

When asked in an interview with TMZ Sports if he is content should he never be able to wrestle again, Big E responded affirmatively:

"Yeah, I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed. ... If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me."

Big E's injury occurred on a March episode of SmackDown when Ridge Holland hit him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring. Holland didn't get Big E fully rotated, causing him to land on his head and neck.

Medical personnel carted Big E out during the match, and he was taken to the hospital where it was determined that he had broken his neck.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi wrote an article on Big E's status and recovery Wednesday, noting that while Big E is recovering well from fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, it has been a slow process.

Because his vertebrae are not forming bone as quickly as hoped, doctors won't have a better idea of his status and when or if he can return to the ring until the one-year mark of his recovery in March 2023.

Still, Big E is grateful since doctors told him stroke, paralysis or death were possibilities with the injury he suffered, plus he avoided spinal cord and nerve damage.

For now, Big E is keeping things in perspective and seems happy with the place he is in even though it doesn't include being able to wrestle right now: "I'm doing really well. I can live my life pretty normally. But [my neck is] not in a position where I should be ramming my head against other things, immovable objects. So wrestling doesn't make sense right now."

Big E is playing the waiting game, but given the nature of his injury, it isn't a certainty he will be able to step back inside the ring.

If he can't, the 36-year-old had a spectacular, Hall of Fame-worthy career nonetheless, as a former WWE champion, two-time intercontinental champion and eight-time tag team champion as part of New Day.

Big E may not be able to compete in the ring right now, but that doesn't mean he is completely removed from the world of WWE and pro wrestling.

As reported by Raimondi, Big E will be present for a WWE talent tryout later this month featuring over 50 athletes from other sports, which should be a perfect fit for him, given his successful transition from college football to WWE.