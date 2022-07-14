Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks, Jazz Discuss Framework for Potential Deal

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have reportedly discussed the framework of a trade that would send All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to New York.

According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have spoken with teams about a potential Mitchell deal, but the Knicks "have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days."

Trading Mitchell would signal entry into a full rebuild for the Jazz, who already traded All-star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bevy of draft picks and players.

Utah has a great start to a rebuild after receiving four first-round picks in the Gobert deal, and they could receive something similar for Mitchell.

It initially looked as though the Jazz wanted to keep Mitchell and build around him, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that the organization reversed course and decided it was willing to listen to offers for Mitchell.

Per Charania and Jones, the Knicks have the most to offer since they have four of their own future first-round picks and four future first-round picks acquired in trades as well as some young players such as guard Quentin Grimes, who the Jazz are reportedly interested in.

It was also reported by Charania and Jones that the Miami Heat have interest in Mitchell and could offer a great, young piece in guard Tyler Herro. However, they only have two tradable first-round picks, meaning they would perhaps need to get a third team involved in the trade.

The 25-year-old Mitchell is an Elmsford, New York, native, and it has long been rumored that the Knicks covet Mitchell and would be interested in pursuing him if he became available.

Mitchell was the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, and he has progressively gotten better with each season.

The former Louisville standout has been named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and he is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers made and 1.5 steals per game.

Utah has also reached the playoffs in each of Mitchell's five seasons, but it hasn't made it past the second round during that time—which may be why the Jazz are considering starting from scratch.

The Knicks went a disappointing 37-45 last season and missed the playoffs, but they went 41-31 the previous year and were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, so there are some solid pieces in place.

R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Grimes are among the key players set to return, plus they made a big splash in free agency.

On the heels of guard Jalen Brunson enjoying a career year with the Dallas Mavericks last season, the Knicks signed him to a four-year deal with the intention of having him lead the backcourt.

Trading for Mitchell would perhaps put Brunson back into a No. 2 or No. 3 scoring role, but that may be the best spot for him, especially on a team with playoff and perhaps even championship aspirations.

Mitchell is one of the true rising stars at the guard position in the NBA, and adding him without giving up too much of the core would suddenly make the Knicks a threat to not only make the playoffs, but do some damage in the playoffs as well.