Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Liv Morgan, Bryan Danielson and More

In terms of live event reaction, the Liv Morgan experiment is working thus far, according to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

A WWE source told the veteran insider that they have never heard louder reactions for the new SmackDown Women's champion before and "it was obvious looking in the crowd that her merchandise was selling in high numbers at the events."

It is an interesting report on two fronts.

One, it is encouraging for WWE, who took a risk on a young woman who they had booked very unevenly over the years. It is seemingly paying off thanks to her connection with the audience.

Two, it begs the question, why didn't WWE pull the proverbial trigger with Morgan sooner?

The fans were super into her earlier this year during her feud with Becky Lynch over the Raw Women's Championship and absolutely would have accepted her in that role. They were also into her tag team with Rhea Ripley and would have been ecstatic to see the two of them win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Hindsight is always 20/20, though, and it is a good thing WWE finally saw to it that the hard-working underdog formerly of the Riott Squad finally got the opportunity to prove herself in a top spot. Even better? The fans are responding.

Now, it is up to the company's creative forces not to do something extraordinarily silly like booking her to lose the title right back to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Not that they would ever do that, right?