Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Liv Morgan, Bryan Danielson and More
Liv Morgan may have won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey back at Money in the Bank, but how is the new titleholder faring at live events across the country?
That topic headlines this collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo, which also features the latest on Sasha Banks and the potential return to AEW television of Bryan Danielson.
Dive deeper into each of those topics and find out what is going on with the Women's Tag Team Championship in WWE now.
Liv Morgan Live Event Reactions
In terms of live event reaction, the Liv Morgan experiment is working thus far, according to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
A WWE source told the veteran insider that they have never heard louder reactions for the new SmackDown Women's champion before and "it was obvious looking in the crowd that her merchandise was selling in high numbers at the events."
It is an interesting report on two fronts.
One, it is encouraging for WWE, who took a risk on a young woman who they had booked very unevenly over the years. It is seemingly paying off thanks to her connection with the audience.
Two, it begs the question, why didn't WWE pull the proverbial trigger with Morgan sooner?
The fans were super into her earlier this year during her feud with Becky Lynch over the Raw Women's Championship and absolutely would have accepted her in that role. They were also into her tag team with Rhea Ripley and would have been ecstatic to see the two of them win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.
Hindsight is always 20/20, though, and it is a good thing WWE finally saw to it that the hard-working underdog formerly of the Riott Squad finally got the opportunity to prove herself in a top spot. Even better? The fans are responding.
Now, it is up to the company's creative forces not to do something extraordinarily silly like booking her to lose the title right back to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.
Not that they would ever do that, right?
Sasha Banks Taking Non-Wrestling Convention Bookings
Sasha Banks' first non-wrestling booking has arrived.
The former WWE women's tag team champion and star of Disney+'s The Mandalorian will appear at Chicago's C2E2 on August 6 and 7 and is being advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, "The move prompted many wrestling conventions to reach out to the performer also known as Sasha Banks, with them noting that it couldn't happen until 2023."
He continued, "However, wrestling-related promoters that attempted to book her were told that she was only taking non-wrestling-related bookings until January 1."
The non-wrestling-related bit is interesting because it would seem to suggest that Varnado has some sort of deal in place that she will not take any wrestling bookings until the new year. It could also be a personal choice, understanding that any bookings she takes in the immediate future would come along with questions and inquiries into her final days with the company that helped make her a sports entertainment star.
Eventually, there will be an interview in which she discusses her side of the story surrounding her and Naomi's walkout from Raw back in May, but until then, she has the power to control the timeline, so she might as well do so.
Is Bryan Danielson Healed Up?
Dave Meltzer revealed on the Saturday Night's Main Event podcast that Bryan Danielson has healed up from the injury he suffered back at Double or Nothing but Tony Khan is not rushing him back to the ring.
Nor does Khan have to.
Right now, AEW is missing Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole and is still delivering quality shows, even if the buzz has worn off significantly. If there is no need to rush him back to work between now and the September 4 All Out pay-per-view, why do it and risk re-aggravation of the injury, whatever it is?
Danielson's injury history is well documented, especially when it comes to his head and neck. WWE forced him to retire for three years because of repeated concussions and only allowed him back in the ring once he could prove that he was cleared by multiple physicians.
There will be a plethora of fresh opponents for him to work, too, making his prospective return that much more exciting. Make sure he is healthy, then unleash the American Dragon. The results will be extraordinary, as they already have been to this point in his AEW run.
Update on the Women's Tag Team Championships
To the surprise of absolutely no one, there are no plans for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
"Talent that we've spoken to said that they've received no word of when or if the tag team title tournament will actually happen. Even beyond that, they claim that they've heard no discussion regarding the tag team titles whatsoever since that announcement," Sean Ross Sapp reported for Fightful Select.
The report vindicates Sasha Banks and Naomi's concerns over the treatment of both the titles and them as champions, essentially revealing that WWE never had any plans for the titles other than to help fill time on Raw and SmackDown and give wrestlers another prop to fight for.
It is disheartening to see what has happened to those titles given how many talented women WWE has just sitting around, waiting for something interesting to come up for them. Shotzi, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Raquel Rodriguez...all are wandering aimlessly rather than starring each week in a role that fans can get behind.
Those titles would have been a major help in making that happen. Instead, they remain vacant as WWE officials show a complete lack or respect and urgency to do anything with them.