Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets Reportedly Agree to 2-Year $30M Contract

Veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has reportedly found a new home this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with the Denver Nuggets. The 29-year-old spent the 2021-22 season with the Washington Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope will be entering his 10th season in the NBA. He spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Pistons before joining the Los Angeles Lakers for four seasons.

As a member of the Wizards, Caldwell-Pope enjoyed a career resurgence. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. He had averaged under 10 points in each of the previous two seasons.

Caldwell-Pope joins a Nuggets team that is expected to be among the top contenders in the Western Conference next season. Denver went 48-34 in 2021-22 but fell in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors, who went on to become NBA champions.

The Nuggets will be led by two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. His passing skills are sure to create ample opportunities for Caldwell-Pope to get spot-up three-pointers.

Denver will also benefit from the return of point guard Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL. He averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists in 2020-21. Playing next to Murray in the backcourt is sure to make life easier for Caldwell-Pope.