Ravens' Lamar Jackson Exchanges Twitter Barbs with Bernard Pollard

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Raven Bernard Pollard Jr. exchanged barbs on Twitter after Jackson failed to crack the top-10 quarterbacks list in an ESPN survey of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

ESPN's Ryan Clark tweeted that he believed Jackson should have been included in that list, but Pollard responded by saying the Ravens QB isn't a top-10 quarterback but rather a top-10 talent.

Pollard later responded to a tweet from Twitter user Khayam Clark that said Jackson's game would improve when the Ravens finally bring in some good wide receivers to surround him. Pollard replied by saying that no big-time receiver wants to play with Jackson.

That's when Jackson went after Pollard, who was a member of Baltimore's 2013 Super Bowl-winning team. The 2019 MVP said that Pollard only won a title because of Ravens legends Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

Pollard responded by suggesting that Jackson likely won't win a title, and the exchange continued. (Warning: strong language)

While Jackson wasn't included in the list of top-10 quarterbacks, he's undoubtedly one of the best in the NFL.

The Louisville product completed 64.4 percent of his passes in 12 games last season for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards and two scores.

Jackson has thrown for at least 2,700 yards and 16 touchdowns in three of his four NFL seasons and has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two of his four seasons.

In addition to winning the 2019 MVP award, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

Pollard didn't accomplish even half as much as Jackson has in his NFL career in terms of individual accolades. The former safety spent nine seasons in the NFL playing for the Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

His best season came in 2009 when he recorded four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and 102 tackles. However, he does have the one thing that Jackson's resume is missing: a Super Bowl title with Baltimore.