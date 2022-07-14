X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Exchanges Twitter Barbs with Bernard Pollard

    Erin WalshJuly 14, 2022

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Raven Bernard Pollard Jr. exchanged barbs on Twitter after Jackson failed to crack the top-10 quarterbacks list in an ESPN survey of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

    ESPN's Ryan Clark tweeted that he believed Jackson should have been included in that list, but Pollard responded by saying the Ravens QB isn't a top-10 quarterback but rather a top-10 talent.

    Bernard Pollard Jr @Crushboy31

    It’s a lot that can be said. He’s def a Top 10 talent, but as for a Top 10 QB I don’t see it. I believe he should get paid by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> and should get TOP dollar!

    Pollard later responded to a tweet from Twitter user Khayam Clark that said Jackson's game would improve when the Ravens finally bring in some good wide receivers to surround him. Pollard replied by saying that no big-time receiver wants to play with Jackson.

    Bernard Pollard Jr @Crushboy31

    No TOP Wr will ever come there while LJ is there. Plenty of WRs have been available to get in the off-season while LJ has been starting, but nobody wants to go. They give him the respect, but they don’t want to play with him. LJ is good but he’s not able to make the throws.

    That's when Jackson went after Pollard, who was a member of Baltimore's 2013 Super Bowl-winning team. The 2019 MVP said that Pollard only won a title because of Ravens legends Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

    Pollard responded by suggesting that Jackson likely won't win a title, and the exchange continued. (Warning: strong language)

    Bernard Pollard Jr @Crushboy31

    😂 facts are facts. Make sure you call me Champ. Good luck getting one!

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    Never🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣nobody speak of you 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I had to Google you lil bra🤣🤣🤣🤣 I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS🤣🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/enswddjxtX">https://t.co/enswddjxtX</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣stop flagging boyyy🤣🤣 that never say you was feared lol bra🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 go watch nascar probably better @ that fr sorry ass boy‼️‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/AFjEwBjXpz">https://t.co/AFjEwBjXpz</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣it’s wild I never heard of dude until I’m constantly seeing him cap like he know something wtf yo strong shark head ass don’t know nothing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/yWPqaxADsf">https://t.co/yWPqaxADsf</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ <a href="https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN">https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    🤣🤣🤣🤣the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I’m all ears and eyes👂🏾👀 <a href="https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d">https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep 🤣🤣🤣 they never mentioned you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former <a href="https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH">https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    On his life they would’ve cut him after the play😴😴 <a href="https://t.co/4mdMyBFIOI">https://t.co/4mdMyBFIOI</a>

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    Bra we almost lost cause of this mf I watched this when I was a kid and was going for the ravens that play I wanted to slap tf outta 31 and it’s you????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 boyyyy Unc???? Come out of retirement pleaseeee <a href="https://t.co/MHy0VZWotx">https://t.co/MHy0VZWotx</a>

    While Jackson wasn't included in the list of top-10 quarterbacks, he's undoubtedly one of the best in the NFL.

    The Louisville product completed 64.4 percent of his passes in 12 games last season for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards and two scores.

    Jackson has thrown for at least 2,700 yards and 16 touchdowns in three of his four NFL seasons and has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two of his four seasons.

    In addition to winning the 2019 MVP award, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

    Pollard didn't accomplish even half as much as Jackson has in his NFL career in terms of individual accolades. The former safety spent nine seasons in the NFL playing for the Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

    His best season came in 2009 when he recorded four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and 102 tackles. However, he does have the one thing that Jackson's resume is missing: a Super Bowl title with Baltimore.

