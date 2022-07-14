The Biggest Question Marks Hanging over WWE and AEW

The Biggest Question Marks Hanging over WWE and AEWJuly 14, 2022
Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling are constantly moving. Every week is a new story, building to the next big show. Along the way, questions are left unanswered.
Champions like Roman Reigns and Jade Cargill remain dominant, and who could possibly stop them?
What will the future look like for new champions to run with the gold, such as CM Punk or Liv Morgan?
Bigger questions persist beyond that about the future of the companies and the talent. What, for example, will come of the drama surrounding Vince McMahon?
Wrestling is a constant evolving conundrum, and these unanswered questions leave many worried about the future but also hopeful for big angles to come.
Is AEW Losing Track of Original Talent for the Sake of More Established Names?
AEW began as a unique upstart in competition with WWE. Tony Khan promised a true alternative. While there were some established names, the company brought in many wrestlers that were barely known.
While some like MJF, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy have made themselves stars, there are other talented performers that have left in that time or have been completely overshadowed.
This is due to the arrival of big names including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, FTR, The Hardy Boyz and Toni Storm. They are grabbing a spotlight that is not often returned to those loyal performers.
While the stars leaving were rarely the biggest names from Joey Janela to Marko Stunt, these are wrestlers that had a chance to do more. However, the product is changing, and it is very possible bigger names (beyond Cody Rhodes) will continue to leave with this direction.
Fans that fully invested in AEW from the beginning are those that will notice these departures most. They will worry about the disgruntled wrestlers that are left behind, and this could lead to resentment for the program as a whole.
Khan is riding a fine line in creating the best product possible while also making sure he keeps his talent happy. It is not clear if he can ever find the happiest balance.
Will Liv Morgan Finally Get Her Due Even After Charlotte Flair Returns?
Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship win at WWE Money in the Bank was a special moment. It was a journey fulfilled as a long beloved wrestler finally won her crown.
However, there is one major looming concern. Will this be a short reign or the beginning of something new? Morgan will face Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam. She could very well lose that match.
If she manages to overcome the challenge of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, she will have an even more dangerous hurdle in front of her. Charlotte Flair is a 13-time women's champion for a reason. She is the constant in WWE's women's division.
The Queen was the woman to dethrone previous 3 Money in the Bank winners after successful cash-ins: Carmella, Bayley and Nikki A.S.H. After time away, Charlotte could instantly grab back the spotlight by ruining Morgan's run.
WWE needs to show trust in Morgan to make her a top act, but it will take putting her over some of the best in the business in the coming months.
What Will WWE Do with the Women's Tag Team Championships?
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have not often been a lead story in WWE, but Naomi and Sasha Banks' abrupt departure as champions was one of the biggest stories in modern WWE.
Since that time, it has been radio silence from both sides beyond one official statement made through Michael Cole, vacating the titles while suspending the two women.
There was originally supposed to be a tournament to crown the new champions, but nothing has come of that promise. The women have worked in teams on and off, but the titles have not been discussed in two months.
The Legit Boss and The Glow as well as the women's tag titles remain on WWE.com's roster page. WWE is not moving away from pairing up women as partners to potentially go after gold, even if the company has done a poor job building those teams.
If WWE has any plans to use the women's tag title in the future, the talent must first be re-established as threats. From there, the tag titles can hopefully be revitalized. It is just unclear whether WWE wants to do that at all.
Will CM Punk Return to AEW as Big a Star as Before?
CM Punk's return to wrestling was one of the biggest nights in AEW history. Since that time, he was the focus of AEW programming all the way up to winning the AEW World Championship.
Unfortunately, shortly after winning the gold, he was forced to step away due to a foot injury. It is unclear when he will return, but Jon Moxley has taken his spot as interim AEW world champion.
Mox has been a fantastic champion to date. In just a few weeks, he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the gold, helped his team win Blood & Guts, defended his title against Brody King and put on a fantastic match with Konosuke Takeshita.
As one of the top stars in early AEW, Moxley is beloved and continues to perform at the highest level. No one is bigger than him right now.
When Punk returns, he will come back to a changed landscape, competing with a fighting champion who should be more than just an "interim" titleholder. It is hard to believe Punk will be able to win back the full crowd in competition with Mox.
Can AEW Sustain Jade Cargill's Streak Without Her Growing Stale?
Streaks in modern wrestling are a tough sell. Wrestlers who cannot lose grow stale quickly, especially working every week on television. Jade Cargill is 33-0 in AEW, but she can only face so many more secondary opponents.
She has two rivals at the moment in Athena and Kris Statlander. Either could dethrone the TBS champion while also ending her undefeated streak.
If both fail, no one else is established to defeat her. There may not be a single woman in all of AEW that can defeat her in an interesting manner. While Thunder Rosa or Britt Baker have the legitimacy, neither would benefit much from it.
It will be important for AEW's booking to focus on the present and future for Cargill. Every match has to have a purpose until a woman is ready to take her down. That woman needs to be built up perfectly for that moment.
Can Anyone Legitimately Dethrone Roman Reigns (and The Bloodline)?
Roman Reigns has a firm grip on the top spot in WWE. He is the undisputed champion, holding both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship. He has defeated most everyone who could get in his way.
However, The Head of the Table has barely defended his world titles since WrestleMania 38. His latest challenger is Brock Lesnar, who he already defeated multiple times. The pool of challengers is growing stale.
After The Beast Incarnate, few men stand out as real competition. Theory may hold the Money in the Bank briefcase, but he is a heel going after a fellow heel. This won't invest fans.
Drew McIntyre will be the champion's challenger at Clash at the Castle but hardly has the build to dethrone Reigns. Cody Rhodes may be the only true star ready to defeat Reigns, but he may not be back until WrestleMania 39.
Even Seth "Freakin" Rollins has lost steam recently. If WWE does not trust McIntyre, Rhodes or Theory, there may be no one left, forcing WWE to settle for an awkward end to The Head of the Table's long reign of terror.
What Will the Future of WWE Be Without Vince Mcmahon?
There has been just one constant in WWE since its inception: Vince McMahon. While he first took over the company from his father under the initials WWF, McMahon quickly made the company the largest wrestling promotion in the world, no matter the name.
He has controlled the company as it evolved through different eras of top Superstars. From Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin all the way to John Cena and Roman Reigns, Vince has overseen the company.
Recent allegations against McMahon have required that he step aside as CEO of WWE, as announced by WWE Corporate. Joe Palazzolo, Ted Mann and Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal have continued to report on various allegations that could truly herald the end of Vince's control of the company.
Most recently, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon has paid $12 million to four women in securing non-disclosure agreements over infidelity and sexual misconduct.
What is WWE without McMahon? We have not seen it yet, as McMahon remains in control of creative while his daughter Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO. If Vince is required to fully step away, Bruce Pritchard would be first in line to take over creative.
However, with others in control, many could take over for Pritchard if they are favored by the next CEO. If it is Stephanie, Triple H would likely have the first shot at that spot. If it is Nick Khan or someone else outside the McMahon family, the company could completely change.
Fans have never seen WWE without McMahon influence. Standards could massively change. Many wrestlers could rise or fall. The foundation of WWE's storytelling process could be altered. It would be an exciting yet also frightening new standard for professional wrestling.