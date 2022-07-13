Guardians' Jose Ramirez Reportedly Joining 2022 MLB Home Run Derby Field

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez is reportedly the latest entrant into the 2022 Home Run Derby.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Ramirez accepted an invitation to become the seventh player entering this year's competition, which is set for Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium. There is one spot remaining.

Ramirez was selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career and he is slashing .289/.370/.942 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI this season. This will be his first time competing in the Home Run Derby.

Ramirez has spent his entire career in Cleveland since making his major-league debut in 2013. He has grown to become the face of the franchise, and he was signed to a seven-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $141 million in April. Ramirez has earned three Silver Slugger awards and has finished in the top three in American League MVP voting three times.

The 29-year-old joins a Home Run Derby field that includes Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber and Julio Rodríguez.

Alonso is the two-time defending champion, while Pujols is participating in the last MLB All-Star week of his legendary 22-year career. Schwarber leads the National League with 28 home runs this season. Soto holds the record for longest homer in derby history with a 520-foot blast last year. Acuna competed in the derby in 2019 and reached the semifinals. Rodriguez, a rookie, will join Ramirez as a first-time participant in the competition.