    NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Jokes About Free-Agent Contract: I'm '50 Years Old and Slow'

    Erin WalshJuly 13, 2022

    Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

    The first day of free agency is underway, and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr made it known that he would like to return to the NHL in 2022-23 even though he's "50 years old and slow."

    Jagr pitched NHL general managers on social media Wednesday, listing his height, weight and skill set in an effort to land a new contract.

    "Call me anytime," Jagr wrote.

    Jaromir Jagr @68Jagr

    NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265 … 50 years old ,slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. 😉Also as the owner of hockey club In czech liga -I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes

    Jagr, who currently plays for and owns Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, also said in May that he intends to return to play with his hometown club next year in what would be his 35th professional season.

    Still, never say never on a potential NHL return.

    Jagr spent 24 years in the NHL from 1990-2018, appearing in 1,733 regular-season games for the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

    The 1990 fifth overall pick notched 766 goals and 1,155 assists for 1,921 points in the NHL and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, one-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, a three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner and an eight-time All-Star.

