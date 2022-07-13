NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Jokes About Free-Agent Contract: I'm '50 Years Old and Slow'

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The first day of free agency is underway, and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr made it known that he would like to return to the NHL in 2022-23 even though he's "50 years old and slow."

Jagr pitched NHL general managers on social media Wednesday, listing his height, weight and skill set in an effort to land a new contract.

"Call me anytime," Jagr wrote.

Jagr, who currently plays for and owns Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, also said in May that he intends to return to play with his hometown club next year in what would be his 35th professional season.

Still, never say never on a potential NHL return.

Jagr spent 24 years in the NHL from 1990-2018, appearing in 1,733 regular-season games for the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

The 1990 fifth overall pick notched 766 goals and 1,155 assists for 1,921 points in the NHL and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, one-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, a three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner and an eight-time All-Star.