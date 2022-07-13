Browns Rumors: Ndamukong Suh Interests CLE in FA; Raiders, Vikings Also Eyeing DT

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly "interested" in free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today.

Per that report, Suh is expected to sign with a team closer to training camp this summer, with the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders the "other teams that have talked" to the veteran lineman this offseason.

Suh, 35, had another productive season in 2021, posting 27 tackles (seven for loss), six sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remains an effective interior pass-rusher and disruptor, even if he's no longer the player who was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection in his prime.

But in his three seasons with the Bucs, he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title and two playoff berths as part of a nasty front seven. With 12 sacks in the past two years, Suh still has an impact in the trenches.

The Browns already have a scary pass rush, with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney patrolling the defensive end positions. Adding a veteran like Suh would make sense, however, for a team hoping to return to the postseason.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have had a splashy offseason, headlined by the acquisition of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and pass-rusher Chandler Jones. In the loaded AFC West, adding another impact defensive lineman would be a major plus, with the Las Vegas defense tasked with slowing down Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson twice each.

"Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day," Suh said during an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live back in June. "It's an interesting opportunity for sure. We'll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough—which would be fun. You get out of that, you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

As for the Vikings, pairing Suh with players like Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson could make that front formidable. Minnesota gave up 130.7 rushing yards per game last season, 26th in the NFL. Adding more quality on the interior couldn't hurt.