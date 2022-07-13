Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom to Fight 'Fake Drake' in Celebrity Boxing Match

Prince Williams/ Getty Images

Lamar Odom's next encounter in the boxing ring is set.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman confirmed to TMZ that the former Los Angeles Lakers star will fight Izzy Drake, aka "Fake Drake," on Oct. 15. TMZ reported the fight is expected to be in Miami or Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Odom has competed in two exhibitions. He scored a second-round knockout of Aaron Carter in June 2021 and won a decision over Ojani Noa in October.

Considering the 42-year-old stands at 6'10", Fake Drake will have his work cut out for him this fall.