British Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

The British Open presents a more unique challenge when it comes to daily fantasy contests compared to the other three men's golf majors.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and others should be trusted at the front end of your lineups, but with the addition of players from the DP World Tour (the PGA's European tour), there are plenty more options in the lower-salaried range to choose from compared to The Masters, U.S. Open or PGA Championship.

A good amount of quality can be found in the $7,000-$7,500 salary range in DraftKings DFS golf contests, and that could allow you to roster one or two of the bigger names in the field.

Most lineups for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews will revolve around Rory McIlroy because of his three top-10 finishes on the major circuit in 2022.

McIlroy carries the highest salary of any golfer in DraftKings contests, and he should be one of the most popular selections for the four-day event in Scotland.