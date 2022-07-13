British Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and TipsJuly 13, 2022
British Open Golf 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips
The British Open presents a more unique challenge when it comes to daily fantasy contests compared to the other three men's golf majors.
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and others should be trusted at the front end of your lineups, but with the addition of players from the DP World Tour (the PGA's European tour), there are plenty more options in the lower-salaried range to choose from compared to The Masters, U.S. Open or PGA Championship.
A good amount of quality can be found in the $7,000-$7,500 salary range in DraftKings DFS golf contests, and that could allow you to roster one or two of the bigger names in the field.
Most lineups for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews will revolve around Rory McIlroy because of his three top-10 finishes on the major circuit in 2022.
McIlroy carries the highest salary of any golfer in DraftKings contests, and he should be one of the most popular selections for the four-day event in Scotland.
Build Around Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy's season-long major record is hard to ignore.
The four-time major winner has not ended his eight-year major championship drought, but he has finished inside the top 10 in each of the season's first three majors.
McIlroy used a Sunday surge to take second at The Masters, placed eighth at the PGA Championship and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open.
McIlroy struggled in the last two Open Championships, tying for 46th last year and missing the cut in 2019, but he does have five top-10 finishes at The Open in his career.
One of those high placings was a tie for third at The Open in 2010, which was held at St. Andrews.
McIlroy's course experience and season-long form make him an ideal headliner for any DFS contest.
He will be one of the most popular picks, but it may be worth going with the chalk on this pick to get a good base of DFS points.
Mix In Top Players From DP World Tour
American golf fans may not be familiar with Ryan Fox, Thriston Lawrence and other successful DP World Tour players, but they need to have your attention at The Open.
The European players could find themselves in decent positions on the leaderboard at St. Andrews because they are used to the links style of golf.
Fox is the top name to know out of the DP World Tour regulars. He has two recent top-three finishes from the Irish Open and BMW International Open.
Fox's $7,100 DFS salary makes him an intriguing fit at the back end of the six-man roster to complement the higher-priced players, like McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Lawrence surged into the top 10 of the DP World Tour points with a third-place finish at the Irish Open a few weeks ago. The South African could produce a healthy amount of DFS points to end up as a top value option.
Lawrence carries a $6,500 salary in DraftKings contests, providing even more salary flexibility than Fox.
Thomas Pieters is more recognizable than Fox and Lawrence because of his top-10 finishes at The Masters in 2017 and the 2018 PGA Championship.
Pieters quietly played to a tie for 27th at the U.S. Open, and he has made the cut in four of his five British Open starts.
At $7,200, Pieters could be an effective DFS piece and may be more trustworthy than Fox and Lawrence because of his major experience.
Put Some Trust In St. Andrews Experience
The Open is back at St. Andrews for the first time since 2015, so not everyone in the field has major-tournament experience on the Old Course.
Much has been made over the last few weeks about Tiger Woods' participation because he won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships at St. Andrews.
Woods' previous success should not be the only data point used when breaking down course history in Scotland. He could be a decent DFS option, but his ceiling might be making the cut and finishing deep in the field, like he did at The Masters.
Louis Oosthuizen won the British Open in 2010 at St. Andrews and lost in a playoff to Zach Johnson five years later.
Oosthuizen has not finished above 60th at a major this season, but he is one year removed from three top-10 major placings. He could reemerge as a threat this weekend because of his past success in Scotland.
Marc Leishman also was involved in the 2015 playoff at St. Andrews. He has three top-10 finishes at The Open and made the cut at all three majors this season. The Australian is a better choice compared to Oosthuizen because of form and his cheaper salary on DraftKings.
Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Adam Scott are the other notable top-10 finishers from seven years ago who should be considered in DFS lineups.
Rose and Scott, both previous major winners, each have a top-15 finish at a major this season and could be under-the-radar DFS plays at $7,700 and $7,400, respectively.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.