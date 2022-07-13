Hot Takes from Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Summer League Game

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Bennedict Mathurin scored more than a point per minute played Tuesday as he led the Indiana Pacers to a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons in NBA 2K23 Summer League action from Las Vegas.

Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, dropped 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting (9-of-10 free throws) in roughly 19 minutes. He also added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Indiana outscored Detroit by 23 points with the ex-Arizona star on the floor. The Pacers also led the Pistons 25-11 after the first quarter and 52-30 at halftime thanks largely to Mathurin's efforts. Indiana once led by 30 points in this one.

The Pistons were shorthanded without No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey, who suffered a rolled right ankle but reported on Twitter that he's good.

Still, Mathurin was exceptional, and people are quite impressed with his efforts.

Mathurin, who is averaging 19.3 PPG in 22 minutes per game, and the Pacers are 2-1 thus far in Vegas. The Washington Wizards are up next Friday at 9 p.m. ET.