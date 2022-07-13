X

Hot Takes from Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Summer League Game

Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 13, 2022

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Bennedict Mathurin scored more than a point per minute played Tuesday as he led the Indiana Pacers to a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons in NBA 2K23 Summer League action from Las Vegas.

NBA @NBA

Benn Mathurin drops the 3 off the bounce 🎯<br><br>Watch Now on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/ZpTPwbT59K">pic.twitter.com/ZpTPwbT59K</a>

NBA @NBA

Benn Mathurin is a BUCKET <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhantomCam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhantomCam</a> <a href="https://t.co/c2ZkXvHSO6">pic.twitter.com/c2ZkXvHSO6</a>

Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, dropped 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting (9-of-10 free throws) in roughly 19 minutes. He also added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Indiana outscored Detroit by 23 points with the ex-Arizona star on the floor. The Pacers also led the Pistons 25-11 after the first quarter and 52-30 at halftime thanks largely to Mathurin's efforts. Indiana once led by 30 points in this one.

The Pistons were shorthanded without No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey, who suffered a rolled right ankle but reported on Twitter that he's good.

Still, Mathurin was exceptional, and people are quite impressed with his efforts.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers cruise to a wire-to-wire 101-87 win over the Pistons. Bennedict Mathurin was the best player on the court again, Aaron Nesmith made his debut and several players impressed in the win.<br><br>Two summer league games left and the next one isn't until Friday.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

"He's an NBA scorer right now."<br><br>Coach Carlisle on <a href="https://twitter.com/BennMathurin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BennMathurin</a> <a href="https://t.co/M9Trd26Oyh">pic.twitter.com/M9Trd26Oyh</a>

indiana paincers @IndianaPaincers

man, it’s getting real hard to contain my excitement about bennedict mathurin..

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Bennedict Mathurin is making this look so easy. After watching him in person, he’s bigger than I thought body-wise. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pacers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pacers</a>

Ross Kreines @rosskre

Bennedict Mathurin makes himself a weapon before putting the ball on floor.He catches in triple-threat,uses shot fakes,jab steps which all create space along with his action off ball and use of screens.Also,great athleticism,can play with the ball and off the ball and he defends

Josh @JUhlTrucker

Mathurin is ridiculously good. So smooth.

Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke

First time watching Benedict Mathurin in a Pacers uniform tonight.<br><br>He is very, very fun.

Alex Golden @AlexGoldenNBA

What a terrific drive by Mathurin. He is at his best when he just puts his head down and goes to the rim.

Mathurin, who is averaging 19.3 PPG in 22 minutes per game, and the Pacers are 2-1 thus far in Vegas. The Washington Wizards are up next Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

