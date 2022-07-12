Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Contract Details Revealed; Includes 10% Trade Kicker

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The reported details on New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson's contract have been revealed, and Fred Katz of The Athletic provided the scoop:

The fourth year also has a player option, per Katz.

Brunson, a four-year NBA veteran who will be 26 when next season begins, spent the first part of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. He broke out in 2021-22 en route to helping guide Dallas to the Western Conference Finals thanks to 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.

The former Villanova star upped the ante in the playoffs with 21.6 points per game, including 27.8 PPG in a first-round series victory over the Utah Jazz.

Brunson is the biggest move during a Knicks offseason that has also included the re-signing of center Mitchell Robinson as well as the adding of free-agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein. New York also traded Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel.

The former Maverick should slide right into the point guard position in hopes of finally solidifying a position that has seen an incredible amount of turmoil. Knicks/NBA analyst Tommy Beer broke it down.

Walker started at the point in 2021, and now Brunson should do so in 2022. He'll be backed up by Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.

The question now, though, is whether the Knicks are done making big moves to their backcourt.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Knicks are expected to try to go after Utah Jazz shooting guard and three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, although no deal is close at this time with the Knicks or any other team.

For now, the Knicks have already made a big improvement to their backcourt with Brunson as they look to bounce back from a 37-45 season.