Cam Talbot Traded to Senators from Wild for Filip Gustavsson After GM's Comments

Icon Sportswire

The Minnesota Wild have traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson, the teams announced Tuesday.

Minnesota is not retaining any of Talbot's $3.6 million cap hit for the 2022-23 campaign.

"I’m excited about the move," Talbot said, via The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "They already had a good young core and they made some good moves at the draft and have the space to still make a splash the next couple days. Looking forward to joining the group and helping to lead them back to the playoffs."

The news comes after Minnesota re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year extension, presumably to be the team's starting goaltender. Talbot's agent, George Bazos, then met with Wild general manager Bill Guerin to discuss his client's future with the franchise.

Following the meeting, Guerin called out Bazos during the 2022 NHL draft, stating that he doesn't have to trade the netminder or accommodate him:

"I don't have s--t to do. Cam Talbot's under contract. George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team’s set right now, and that’s the way it goes," Guerin said. "We can have all the discussions we want. Cam's a member of our team. We really like Cam. All we’re trying to do is win."

Minnesota will likely use the extra cap space to re-sign some of its free agents or attempt to make some new additions in free agency. According to CapFriendly, the team is projected to have $4.3 million in cap space.

The Wild had hoped to retain both Fleury and Talbot for the 2022-23 season in hopes the pair could split games in goal, similar to how they did when the franchise acquired Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

However, despite saying he was fine splitting games, the Wild opted to start Fleury in five of the team's six postseason games against the St. Louis Blues, which left Talbot unhappy, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Talbot spent the last two season in Minnesota, appearing in 82 games (81 starts). He posted a 51-20-9 record with a 2.71 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and five shutouts in that span.

In Ottawa, the 35-year-old should serve as the team's starting goaltender, with Anton Forsberg as his backup. The Senators finished the 2021-22 season seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 33-42-7 record and missed the playoffs.

Considering the Sens allowed 3.22 goals-against per game last season, they needed to upgrade in goal. The franchise also needed another goaltender after trading Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week.

Murray started 20 games for the Senators last season, posting a 5-12-2 record with a 3.05 GAA, .906 save percentage and one shutout.

As for Fleury, he should have no time handling full-time starting duties for the Wild as he's served in the role for most of his career. He also appeared in 11 regular-season games for Minnesota in 2021-22 and posted a 9-2-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .910 save percentage.