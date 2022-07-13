2022 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for the All the Biggest SigningsJuly 13, 2022
2022 NHL Free Agency: Live Grades for the All the Biggest Signings
The NHL's annual free-agent market opens at noon ET on Wednesday, July 13. As usual, we can expect a flurry of contract signings over the next several days as general managers bid to land the best unrestricted free agents.
With the salary cap rising to just $82.5 million for 2022-23, 24 of the 32 NHL clubs have less than $20 million in cap space, with 14 of those carrying less than $10 million. That could have an effect on the UFA market, putting significant limitations on where players can sign and how much they can get.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg recently re-signed long-term contracts with their current clubs. Nevertheless, the market still included such notable talent as left winger Johnny Gaudreau, center Evgeni Malkin and versatile forward Claude Giroux.
Here are our live grades for the biggest signings in this year's NHL UFA market. We've also included Letang and Forsberg in our listing.
Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.
Evgeni Malkin Agrees to New Deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins
In the days leading up to the start of free agency, it appeared Evgeni Malkin's 16-season career with the Pittsburgh Penguins was drawing to a close. On Monday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported the 35-year-old center planned to test the market.
Hours before the free-agent period began at noon ET, however, Malkin and the Penguins reached an agreement on a new contract. It's a four-year, $24.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.1 million. The deal also includes a full no-movement clause throughout the course of that contract.
A future Hall of Famer, Malkin helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He's a two-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy and has also taken home the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He's second all-time among Penguins players in games played (981) and third all-time in total goals (444), assists (702) and points (1,146).
Age and injuries have taken a toll on Malkin in recent years. Knee surgery last June sidelined him for the first 34 games of 2021-22. When healthy, however, he remains a point-per-game player.
Malkin's cap hit is similar to that of teammate Kris Letang's recently-signed contract but for two years less. While it still takes a significant chunk out of the Penguins' cap payroll, it's a big pay cut from the $9.5 million of his previous deal. His age and injury history remain a concern but he should still prove to be a productive second-line center for at least half of this deal.
Grade: B
Kris Letang Remains with the Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins provided some excitement leading up to the start of the 2022 NHL draft on July 7, re-signing Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension ($6.1M average annual value). Cap Friendly indicates the deal comes with a full no-movement clause in the first four seasons.
Letang, 35, was coming off a career-best 68-point performance in 2021-22. The Penguins' blue-line stalwart had completed an eight-year contract worth an annual salary-cap hit of $7.25 million. He's spent the entirety of his 16 NHL seasons with the Penguins, collecting 42-or-more points nine times.
The good news for the Penguins is they got Letang to agree to a lower annual cap hit. The bad news is they've made a long-term investment in a defenseman who will be 41 when this contract expires.
Letang's conditioning and consistency suggest he should still provide the Penguins with perhaps three more solid seasons as a puck-moving blueliner. However, there's a real risk that his performance will significantly decline over the final half of that deal, making him a potentially expensive burden by that point.
This deal is structured to pay Letang $4.8 million in actual salary over the final two years, with just $1 million in base salary after the Penguins pay out $3.8 million in signing bonuses at the start of each new season. Nevertheless, the $6.1 million cap hit and the 10-team no-trade clause during those years could become a salary-cap headache.
Grade: B-
Nashville Predators Re-sign Filip Forsberg
Filip Forsberg is the Nashville Predators' franchise leader with 220 goals and sits among their top five with 249 career assists and 469 total points. On July 11, they ensured he'll have an opportunity to add to those stats by officially announcing his signing of a new eight-year, $68 million contract.
Forsberg has spent his entire nine-season NHL career with the Predators. In that time, he tallied 21-or-more goals and 48-plus points seven times. The past season was his best, tallying a career-best 42 goals and 42 assists for 84 points in 69 games.
This was an expensive signing for the Predators. However, it's one general manager David Poile felt had to be made or risk losing his best sniper at a time when he's attempting to retool this club back into Stanley Cup contenders. They need Forsberg if they're to accomplish that goal, especially if he continues to reach the 40-goal plateau on a regular basis.
The length and expense of Forsberg's deal come with some risk. The 27-year-old winger might never return to last season's offensive heights. He'll be in the mid-30s in the latter half of the deal, which is when a scorer's production declines. He's also the fourth player on the Predators with an annual cap hit exceeding $8 million, biting deep into their cap space.
Nevertheless, Poile felt their chances of returning to contender status are better with Forsberg than without. He has made an expensive long-term investment on his top winger, one he hopes will pan out over the long term.
Grade: B+
Evander Kane Stays with the Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane seemed headed to free agency after TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Edmonton Oilers granted his agent permission to speak with other clubs. However, it appears the 30-year-old winger didn't like what he might've received on the open market, agreeing to a four-year, $20.5 million deal with the Oilers.
Following his contract termination with the San Jose Sharks last January, Evander Kane signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers. He quickly established solid chemistry with superstar Connor McDavid, tallying 22 goals and 39 points in 43 regular-season games along with 13 goals in 15 playoff contests.
It's a reasonable signing for both sides. While it's still a pay cut for Kane from the $7 million per season he was earning with the Sharks, it's a big boost over what he was getting from the Oilers last season. He's also getting an opportunity to spend the next four seasons as McDavid's wingman. The Oilers, meanwhile, retain their first-line left winger without overpaying for the privilege.
Uncertainty still hovers over Kane. The NHLPA filed a grievance against the Sharks on his behalf over his contract termination that still awaits a hearing by an arbitrator. He was the subject of well-documented investigations and a 21-game suspension last year before joining the Oilers.
Still, there's no denying Kane was a terrific fit with the Oilers and his play was well-received by Edmonton fans. This deal could turn into a bargain if he continues his high-scoring ways. That seems likely considering he'll be skating alongside the best player in the NHL.
Grade: A-