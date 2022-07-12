NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau Has 8-Year, $80M Flames Contract Offer on Table

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames are reportedly willing to make Johnny Gaudreau one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the Flames have offered the unrestricted free agent an eight-year deal worth about $10 million per year.

The deal would be the largest in Calgary history, while only 11 players in the league make more than $10 million per year, via Spotrac. The $80 million contract would match the deals given to centers Jack Eichel, Aleksander Barkov and Anze Kopitar.

Gaudreau is coming off the best season of his career, setting new highs with 40 goals and 75 assists. His 115 points tied for second in the NHL behind only Connor McDavid.

The 28-year-old led the NHL with a plus-64 rating and finished fourth in voting for the Hart Trophy while helping the Flames finish in first place in the Pacific Division.

It represents an even bigger breakout for a player who already had five All-Star appearances and a Lady Byng Trophy over his career.

The strong season also comes at a perfect time as Gaudreau hits the open market following his previous six-year deal with Calgary. The left wing has spent his entire career with the Flames since being drafted in 2011, but he now has a chance to choose his next destination.

Calgary clearly wants him back, although the lack of postseason success could cause him to look elsewhere.

The Flames have reached the playoffs in five of the last eight years but are yet to advance beyond the second round in this stretch. The team was eliminated in five games during a second-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The New Jersey native could also look for an organization closer to home, including the Philadelphia Flyers or New York Islanders.

It creates a tough decision for Gaudreau heading into free agency.