Bills' Von Miller Says It's 'Bittersweet' He's Not Part of Broncos, Wants Them to Win

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is happy to see the Denver Broncos poised to contend again following the acquisition of Russell Wilson.

"This team is going to be great," Miller said, per the Denver Post's Kyle Newman. "It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it, because I've still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever."

The eight-time Pro Bowler added he wants "those guys to win as many games as possible."

Miller spent nine and a half seasons with the Broncos before Denver sent him to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2021 trade deadline.

As much as leaving the Mile High City might have been tough, things worked out pretty well for the 33-year-old. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, and his nine sacks across 12 regular and postseason games with L.A. probably played a role in him cashing in as a free agent.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills. Money can't buy happiness, but it might be able to ease heartbreak.