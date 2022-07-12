Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Will Participate in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will officially join the 2022 Home Run Derby:

The outfielder is the latest to join the field on July 18 alongside Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuna Jr., Albert Pujols and Juan Soto.

Schwarber entered Tuesday with 28 home runs, which leads the National League and only trails Aaron Judge for the most in the majors.

The 29-year-old had a slow start to his first season in Philadelphia, totaling just 11 home runs through the end of May. He got red-hot in June with 12 home runs in the month, adding five more in 10 games in July.

After producing a .721 OPS through May 31, Schwarber has a 1.022 OPS in 37 games since.

The former Chicago Cubs player hit 38 home runs in 2019, but he is now on pace to obliterate his career-high.

Schwarber will try to use this success to fuel him Monday in Los Angeles.

The outfielder has participated in the Home Run Derby just once in his career, but he made the finals in 2018 after winning head-to-head battles against Alex Bregman and Rhys Hoskins. He eventually lost to future teammate Bryce Harper.

Alonso might still be the one to beat, considering the New York Mets first baseman has won each of the last two competitions.