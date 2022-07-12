Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Didn’t Reciprocate Much Interest' When Nets Called

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly aren't keen on a trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Mavericks "didn’t reciprocate much interest" when contacted by the Nets about a potential Irving trade.

Scotto noted that an anonymous member of the Mavericks organization believes Irving would want to play for head coach Jason Kidd above anyone else since he grew up a fan of Kidd and the New Jersey Nets.

Despite that and the likelihood of Dallas being in the market for a replacement for Jalen Brunson, who signed with the New York Knicks in free agency, it doesn't appear that Kyrie is on its radar.

While Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets at a salary of $36.5 million, he is considered a strong trade candidate, especially if Brooklyn grants Kevin Durant's trade request as well.

The issue for Brooklyn, however, is that there may not be much of a market for Irving's services.

When Irving opted in, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he had previously provided the Nets with a list of teams he would like to go to as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

Wojnarowski noted that the only team on the list known to have mutual interest in Irving was the Los Angeles Lakers, who would likely have to send the Nets the expiring contract of Russell Westbrook and draft pick compensation to land Irving.

Although nothing has happened on that front yet, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said last week during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up that he believes Irving will be traded to the Lakers "eventually" for Westbrook and picks.

In terms of need, the Mavericks would make sense as a landing spot for Irving, as they could use a second star to play alongside Luka Doncic.

Brunson filled that role last season, especially during the playoffs, but his resume pales in comparison to Kyrie's, who has been among the NBA's premier guards throughout his career.

The 30-year-old is a seven-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, playing a pivotal role in the Cleveland Cavaliers winning it all in 2016 as LeBron James' primary running mate.

The perception of Irving has seemingly soured a bit during his three seasons in Brooklyn, however, as he has missed significant time to injury and being ineligible to play home games because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Irving did appear in 29 regular-season games in 2021-22, and he averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals, but he and Durant were unable to prevent the Nets getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Dallas made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season despite the lack of a second star, and with Brunson gone, Spencer Dinwiddie is the only established guard on the roster in line to lend support to Doncic.

Even so, the current indication is that the Mavericks aren't in on Kyrie despite the boost he would likely provide their backcourt.