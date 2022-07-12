British Open 2022: Top Storylines to Track, Latest Odds and Predictions

British Open 2022: Top Storylines to Track, Latest Odds and PredictionsJuly 12, 2022
This year's Open Championship will take place at the historic Old Course, St. Andrews in Scotland, which has hosted the event 30 times,
Collin Morikawa will be at the 150th British Open, hoping to defend his title from 2021, but it'll be a tall order considering that the odds have him well behind the favorite to win, Rory McIlroy.
Per tradition, Morikawa had to return the Claret Jug he won last year at Royal St. George’s by two strokes, in favor of a replica trophy and will have to face the strong winds at the "home of golf" if he wants to put himself in position to take home the real one for the second time in a row.
"We're at the end of our season. We're at the fourth major. Playoffs are coming up pretty soon. I want to give it a run," Morikawa told Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports. "I really haven't been in contention at all this year in any tournament, and it sucks because I love being in those spots. I love coming down the stretch and knowing that you've got to make some great shots, make some birdies, and close it out, and I just haven't put myself in that position."
Players also scheduled to compete are Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and recent Scottish Open winner, Xander Schauffele.
McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the world, last won the Open Championship in 2014 and will try to extend the drought for American players, for haven't won since Jordan Spieth in 2017.
Americans on the PGA Tour have a rough time on the iconic course due to the weather that players on the European Tour are more accustomed to.
"Everyone's who's won that championship, they know how hard it was," Woods said last week via Golf Channel. "And to have won the Open Championship and for me specifically, to have won at the home of golf is even more special. As Jack [Nicklaus] says, your career is not complete unless you've won an Open Championship at the home of golf."
British Open Odds
Rory McIlroy +900 (bet $100 to win $900)
Xander Schauffele: +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Jordan Spieth +1600
Jon Rahm +1600
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Shane Lowry +2200
Cameron Smith +2800
Will Zalatoris +3000
Collin Morikawa +3000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rory McIlroy
McIlroy has only one win on this year's PGA Tour, but he's played some great golf at the majors.
In the last three outings, he's placed in the top 10 and on the heels of playing a round with Woods at Ballybunion Golf Club in Ireland.
The 27-year-old missed playing at St. Andrews back in 2015 and is looking forward to his chance at another Claret Jug.
"At the end of the day, everyone that's here has the same opportunity to go out there and try to win a Claret Jug, regardless of what Tour they play on or whatever that is," McIlroy told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.
"Whoever wins here at the end of the week should be commended for one of the greatest achievements this game has to offer."
Its been eight years since McIlroy won his last major at the PGA Championship in 2014 and he's looking to break that losing streak at one of the most iconic courses in the sport.
"For me, [this Open Championship] feels more consequential because I've played really well the first three majors," McIlroy told CBS Sports' Kyle Porter. "I got off to a great start at Southern Hills, couldn't really keep it rolling. I had a decent chance at the U.S. Open as well. I finished second at Augusta [National], but I felt like I never had a chance that week.
"I've had three really strong finishes in the majors without getting over the line. I think, for me, that's why it feels more consequential. I'm going in knowing that I'm playing good golf, so it's another really good chance for me to break this drought I've been on for quite a while."
Xander Schauffele
The old sports adage is true: winning cures everything.
That holds especially true for Schauffele, who is currently listed the second-favorite to win The Open.
And the reason why is simple--he's on a hot streak.
After not seeing a victory since the end of 2018, the San Diego native has been on a tear, rolling off four wins in the last year.
"Just to get over the hump, honestly, it was big," Schauffele told ESPN regarding his first PGA Tour win this year in New Orleans. "It definitely was a kick-starter for me, as you can tell."
Now looking at the final major of the year, Schauffele is hoping to finally win his first major as he's going to St. Andrews as the sport's hottest player.
"I'm playing some of the best golf of my life and capitalizing on playing really well,” Schauffele told Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel. "There's a lot of times all the top players, any player plays professionally plays very well but they don't get everything out of it and I feel like I've been successful in getting the most out of my game."