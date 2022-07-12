British Open 2022: Top Storylines to Track, Latest Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

This year's Open Championship will take place at the historic Old Course, St. Andrews in Scotland, which has hosted the event 30 times,

Collin Morikawa will be at the 150th British Open, hoping to defend his title from 2021, but it'll be a tall order considering that the odds have him well behind the favorite to win, Rory McIlroy.

Per tradition, Morikawa had to return the Claret Jug he won last year at Royal St. George’s by two strokes, in favor of a replica trophy and will have to face the strong winds at the "home of golf" if he wants to put himself in position to take home the real one for the second time in a row.

"We're at the end of our season. We're at the fourth major. Playoffs are coming up pretty soon. I want to give it a run," Morikawa told Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports. "I really haven't been in contention at all this year in any tournament, and it sucks because I love being in those spots. I love coming down the stretch and knowing that you've got to make some great shots, make some birdies, and close it out, and I just haven't put myself in that position."

Players also scheduled to compete are Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and recent Scottish Open winner, Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the world, last won the Open Championship in 2014 and will try to extend the drought for American players, for haven't won since Jordan Spieth in 2017.

Americans on the PGA Tour have a rough time on the iconic course due to the weather that players on the European Tour are more accustomed to.

"Everyone's who's won that championship, they know how hard it was," Woods said last week via Golf Channel. "And to have won the Open Championship and for me specifically, to have won at the home of golf is even more special. As Jack [Nicklaus] says, your career is not complete unless you've won an Open Championship at the home of golf."