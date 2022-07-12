X

    Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren's NBA Summer League Performance for Thunder vs. Magic

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Chet Holmgren Show once again took center stage at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder held on for an 84-81 victory over the Orlando Magic.

    Holmgren dropped 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, in the win.

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    range 🎯🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Aaron_Wiggins_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aaron_Wiggins_</a> <a href="https://t.co/l6JtwkLm2a">pic.twitter.com/l6JtwkLm2a</a>

    NBA @NBA

    OH MY CHET!<br><br>*Snatching it from the top of the square*<br><br>OKC/ORL Live Now on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/U9tIZPFnXS">pic.twitter.com/U9tIZPFnXS</a>

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    pnr perfection ⚡️<a href="https://twitter.com/Aaron_Wiggins_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aaron_Wiggins_</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> <a href="https://t.co/0nDQSjLnP8">pic.twitter.com/0nDQSjLnP8</a>

    He finished with a double-double, collecting 10 rebounds to go along with two assists.

    The 7-footer continued to show why he can be a disruptor on defense, getting an emphatic block on Jared Wilson-Frame in the second quarter.

    ESPN @espn

    Chet Holmgren made his defensive presence known 💪 <a href="https://t.co/qVCr9xSDnT">pic.twitter.com/qVCr9xSDnT</a>

    Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

    This season the Thunder defense will be better with Chet Holmgren in the game.

    Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

    Chet has been awesome defensively in these last few minutes.

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    BLK ➡️ REB ➡️ 🪣<a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/nYn4auRB2u">pic.twitter.com/nYn4auRB2u</a>

    The connection Holmgren and Josh Giddey are already building in Las Vegas has been one of the Thunder's biggest summer league storylines. The two could have a fruitful partnership for years to come.

    Monday provided further reason for optimism.

    NBA @NBA

    The Josh Giddey to Chet Holmgren connection just gets better and better 🍿<br><br>Watch Now on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/t84P7uDFlI">pic.twitter.com/t84P7uDFlI</a>

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    BET ON IT 🎲🎲<a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/VBfG7TLv47">pic.twitter.com/VBfG7TLv47</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    Let me be the 37th person to say that this Chet/Giddy combo is fun.

    Orlando Magic Daily @OMagicDaily

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Magic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Magic</a> have kind of mucked up the game here in the second quarter. Giddey and Holmgren still clearly a cut above. But the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Magic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Magic</a> are fighting. Love that part. It doesn't have to be pretty.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren on Josh Giddey: "It makes my life easy. I said it before and I'm gonna keep saying it."<br><br>Josh Giddey on Chet Holmgren: "He protects the ring as good as anyone in the league."

    Holmgren and the Thunder have a day off before they're back on the court Wednesday. Oklahoma City will face off with the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.