Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren's NBA Summer League Performance for Thunder vs. Magic

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Chet Holmgren Show once again took center stage at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder held on for an 84-81 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Holmgren dropped 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, in the win.

He finished with a double-double, collecting 10 rebounds to go along with two assists.

The 7-footer continued to show why he can be a disruptor on defense, getting an emphatic block on Jared Wilson-Frame in the second quarter.

The connection Holmgren and Josh Giddey are already building in Las Vegas has been one of the Thunder's biggest summer league storylines. The two could have a fruitful partnership for years to come.

Monday provided further reason for optimism.

Holmgren and the Thunder have a day off before they're back on the court Wednesday. Oklahoma City will face off with the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center.